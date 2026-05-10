Taking Early Glance at MSU's Next Battle vs. Duke
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If it feels like Michigan State and Duke are constantly on a collision course with one another, you're right.
The Spartans and the Blue Devils are lined up to meet once again next season. This next edition will be during the next Champions Classic, which takes place on Nov. 10 at the United Center in Chicago. That'll be the ninth time in the last 11 seasons this matchup has happened, whether in the regular season or the NCAA Tournament. Duke won, 66-60, at the Breslin Center last season.
Roster Movement for Duke
Expecting Duke to take a step back is never a great strategy. The Blue Devils have been a 1-seed in each of the last two seasons and haven't been ranked below 12th in the AP Poll during that stretch.
Duke will have some reloading to do, though. Cam Boozer was the best player in college basketball last season, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He led the Blue Devils in all three of those categories. Boozer is off to the NBA as a one-and-done and is a presumed top-five pick.
Plenty of talent is coming to take Boozer's place, though. Duke is bringing in four 5-star recruits next season, according to 247Sports. Incoming power forward Cameron Williams tops the class at No. 4 overall in the rankings. That number also includes Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who averaged 16.2 points while playing in Spain last season.
The Blue Devils also landed Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell from the transfer portal. Tom Izzo has joked that overlooking Blackwell, who attended Brother Rice in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., is one of his biggest career regrets. Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season, dropping 24 against MSU and becoming a third-team All-Big Ten honoree (coaches and media).
Key Returners
A few of Duke's best players are coming back, too. Guys like Sebastian Wilkins, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer are back.
Center Patrick Ngongba is also back. He is a pretty big defensive force for Duke, also averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game last season. There is a good chance that he ends up being the first true, in-game test for Michigan State's Anton Bonke, as he looks to jump from the American Conference to the high-major level again.
Foster is back after averaging 8.3 points per game last season. Also coming back are Boozer (7.7 points per game) and Sarr (6.4 points per game). The Blue Devils being a 1-seed once again next season wouldn't be a surprise.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika