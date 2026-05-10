Taking Early Glance at MSU's Next Battle vs. Duke

If it feels like Michigan State and Duke are constantly on a collision course with one another, you're right.

The Spartans and the Blue Devils are lined up to meet once again next season. This next edition will be during the next Champions Classic, which takes place on Nov. 10 at the United Center in Chicago. That'll be the ninth time in the last 11 seasons this matchup has happened, whether in the regular season or the NCAA Tournament. Duke won, 66-60 , at the Breslin Center last season.

Roster Movement for Duke

Mar 29, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils forward Cameron Boozer (12) waits for the ball to be thrown into play as UConn Huskies forward Jaylin Stewart (3) defends in the first half during an Elite Eight game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Expecting Duke to take a step back is never a great strategy. The Blue Devils have been a 1-seed in each of the last two seasons and haven't been ranked below 12th in the AP Poll during that stretch.

Duke will have some reloading to do, though. Cam Boozer was the best player in college basketball last season, averaging 22.5 points, 10.2 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. He led the Blue Devils in all three of those categories. Boozer is off to the NBA as a one-and-done and is a presumed top-five pick.

Mar 19, 2026; Portland, OR, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) passes against the High Point Panthers during the first half of a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Plenty of talent is coming to take Boozer's place, though. Duke is bringing in four 5-star recruits next season, according to 247Sports . Incoming power forward Cameron Williams tops the class at No. 4 overall in the rankings. That number also includes Joaquim Boumtje Boumtje, who averaged 16.2 points while playing in Spain last season.

The Blue Devils also landed Wisconsin transfer John Blackwell from the transfer portal. Tom Izzo has joked that overlooking Blackwell, who attended Brother Rice in Bloomfield Hills, Mich., is one of his biggest career regrets. Blackwell averaged 19.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.1 steals per game last season, dropping 24 against MSU and becoming a third-team All-Big Ten honoree (coaches and media).

Key Returners

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils guard Isaiah Evans (3) dribbles the ball against the St. John's Red Storm in the first half during a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

A few of Duke's best players are coming back, too. Guys like Sebastian Wilkins, Dame Sarr, Caleb Foster, and Cayden Boozer are back.

Mar 26, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Patrick Ngongba (21) dribbles during a practice session ahead of the east regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Center Patrick Ngongba is also back. He is a pretty big defensive force for Duke, also averaging 10.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game last season. There is a good chance that he ends up being the first true, in-game test for Michigan State's Anton Bonke, as he looks to jump from the American Conference to the high-major level again.

Foster is back after averaging 8.3 points per game last season. Also coming back are Boozer (7.7 points per game) and Sarr (6.4 points per game). The Blue Devils being a 1-seed once again next season wouldn't be a surprise.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo shakes hands with Duke head coach Jon Scheyer after 66-60 loss at Breslin Center in East Lansing on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images