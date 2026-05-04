All 4 Incoming Spartans Rank Highly Entering Summer

This incoming recruiting class has the chance to be the best one Michigan State has had in a while.

Tom Izzo took four high school prospects this cycle, the first time he's done so since the 2023 class. MSU's class is currently ranked fifth in the country by 247Sports. Recently, ESPN released its "SCNext 100" rankings . All four of the Spartans' incoming recruits were featured on the list.

G Jasiah Jervis (No. 25)

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Topping the list among Michigan State players is shooting guard Jasiah Jervis , whom ESPN ranks as the fourth-best 4-star on its list. Jervis, who comes from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, N.Y., will have a real shot to not just contribute right away as a freshman, but perhaps be in the starting five.

That's because MSU was missing a player like Jervis last season. The Spartans needed too much scoring from Jeremy Fears Jr. because of the lack of a great option at the two. Jervis can be that guy who can go get Michigan State a bucket when it needs it, which will allow Fears to focus on generating plays for his teammates a bit more.

C Ethan Taylor (No. 34)

Center Ethan Taylor on an official visit to Michigan State. | Ethan Taylor / Michigan State Basketball

Next up is Ethan Taylor , who is a bit more of a raw prospect, but still has tons of potential. His height is measured at 6-foot-10 or 7-foot-0, depending on where you look, but Taylor is bringing in some interesting tools with him to East Lansing.

Taylor won't be starting right away: that'll likely be Charlotte transfer, Anton Bonke . Regardless, there should be a role for Taylor awaiting next winter and spring.

G Carlos Medlock Jr. (No. 49)

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr. looks to shoot during a boys basketball open gym on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK

Making it into the top 50 is point guard Carlos Medlock Jr. He was teammates with Taylor at Link Academy in Missouri this past season, but Medlock is really from the metro Detroit area.

There should be a serious and defined role for Medlock this year. Especially after Divine Ugochukwu entered the portal, the path is clear for Medlock to become the primary backup point guard. Medlock isn't the gifted floor general Fears is, but he's a good enough scorer that there shouldn't be too many concerns this year when Fears takes a break.

F Julius Avent (No. 90)

Bergen Catholic #0 Julius Avent make his entrance. Ridgewood boys basketball hosts Bergen Catholic in a game on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2025. | Anne-Marie Caruso/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

When your four-person recruiting class's "weakest" player is ranked 90th nationally, that's a pretty good class. Julius Avent just happens to be that guy this season.

Avent redshirting this season or not getting a bunch of minutes wouldn't be surprising, but he's still a 4-star recruit who cannot be forgotten about. He's pretty creative offensively and can become a great stretch-four down the line.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo yells at a referee about a call made during a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI