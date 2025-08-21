The Hidden Importance of Transfer Will Karoll
As the saying goes, "defense wins championships," and although true, that only covers some of what gives the defense a chance to shine: the punters.
If a team had an awful punter, then they could expect to start at the 25 yard line or worse after every offensive stall. However, Tulane transfer Will Karoll is the opposite of awful, and even though he flew under the radar of news headlines, he is one of the key players for the Bruins.
What makes Karoll such a key player lies in his plentiful upsides, minimal downsides, and his path to UCLA.
The Plentiful Upsides
- Transferring out of Tulane, Karoll had nearly 3600 punting yards on only 83 attempts after 25 games with the Tide.
- In those 25 games, even though many of his punts ended up as fair catches out of his control, Karoll still managed to land 23/83, over a quarter, of his punts within the 20 yard line.
- His precision lines up well with the trajectory of rival USC's Sam Johnson, who became a multi-honor winning punter in his junior year; which, coincidentally or not, is the same year Karoll is entering in the 2025 season.
- Karoll also has proved very recently that he is still growing, as he hit a career long punt length of 78 yards in 2024.
- In a situation where the Bruins are trapped within the five yard line, his kicking strength can save the defense from an almost impossible position.
The Minimal Downsides
- Punters are often a plug and play position, yet even then, coming into his first year with UCLA his chemistry with his new team could be an issue, albeit a small one.
- Another issue with his transferring comes with the new conference he is in. The pressure of the BIG10 could be a lot to handle after coming out of the AAC, but he should be able to figure it out considering how he got to UCLA.
The Path to the Bruins
- Karoll never messed around with punting or his NFL aspirations, and he came all the way from Australia just to go after his dream.
- He also attended many training camps in Australia, and his work ethic did not go unnoticed, because he caught the eye of Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall, and now John Foster.
- Having come so far to chase his dream, any issues he has he will tackle head on and he will find a way to resolve them.
With so much attention lying on other transfers like Nico Iamaleava or Tulsa transfer Tai Marks, Karoll flies far under the radar; however, he is a key piece of the Bruins, and when the lights shine on him he has everything he needs to prove just that.
