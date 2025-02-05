Spartans Offer 2027 OL
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the first programs to show their interest in another promising recruit as 2027 offensive lineman Terrance Smith received an offer from the Spartans.
He announced the offer on social media on Monday.
Smith is still early in his recruiting process, just finishing his sophomore season at Lansdale Catholic High School in Lansdale, Pennsylvania. He is currently unrated by any recruiting profiles, but almost all 2027 prospects do not yet have a star-rating. Smith's potential is through the roof with his size and talent.
The Spartans are relatively early to the party in recruiting Smith as he has garnered just four total offers so far. The other schools currently involved are Syracuse, Temple and fellow Big Ten brand, Rutgers. There will surely be several more schools to offer Smith over the coming years.
The young recruit has yet to make a visit to East Lansing but will surely be making an appearance on campus sometime next season. Smith has visited just Syracuse, hoping to expand the number of collegiate options that he had so early in his high school career.
Almost all star athletes played multiple sports at the high school level and that is exactly what Smith is currently doing. Besides football, Smith is a part of his school's track & field team, throwing shot put and discus. He continues to stay active and competitive even when the shoulder pads are off.
At 6-6, 260-pounds, Smith is manhandling opposing defenders and has shown a strong presence on both sides of the line. With the high-injury position that offensive line is, Smith will have to be skilled at playing both sides of the ball to increase his chances of being on the field for the Spartans.
Not enough can be said about the job that Spartans offensive line coach Jim Michalczik has done this offseason, more specifically over the past several weeks. The former Oakland Raiders assistant has been on the road, traveling to visit several offensive line prospects and extending offers.
The Spartans are diving deeper into the future prospects of the program and hope to keep the pressure on other schools to do the same. They currently have offered two interior offensive linemen alongside Lincoln Mageo of Oceanside, California and will seek to build that position group.
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.