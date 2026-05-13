Three Spartans Who Could Be First-Round Picks in 2027

Michigan State had its first first-round draft pick in seven years when Jase Richardson was selected 22nd overall by the Orlando Magic.

This season, the Spartans put together another strong year, but do not have a projected first-round pick in the upcoming draft, with Jeremy Fears projected as a mid-to-late-second-round selection.

Next year's draft class is widely viewed as weaker than this year's, which creates a real opportunity for Michigan State players to rise up the board. Here are three Spartans with a legitimate path to the first round in 2027.

Apr 22, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head basketball coach Tom Izzo watches during the first half of the game between the Detroit Pistons and the Orlando Magic during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jeremy Fears Jr.

Fears' journey has been one of the more remarkable stories in college basketball. After missing nearly half of his freshman season after being shot in the leg, he returned to become one of the best point guards in the country, averaging a team-high 15 points per game and leading the nation in assists at 9.4 per game last season.

At 6-foot-2 with a 32% three-point percentage, there are questions about his fit at the next level. However, Fears is a pure floor general and will be just 22 years old at the start of the 2027 NBA season. Fears has the youth and playmaking ability to develop into a reliable contributor for a contending team.

Jasiah Jervis

Stepinac's Jasiah Jervis, right, looks through a Thomas Jefferson defender during the William F. Plunkett Jr Christmas Classic at the Westchester County Center in White Plains, NY on Sunday, December 7, 2025. Stepinac defeated Thomas Jefferson 92-70. | Kelly Marsh/Special to The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jervis arrives as a pure scorer who can create his own shot at every level of the floor. A McDonald's All-American and the highest-ranked recruit in this Spartans class, he has the offensive toolkit to make an immediate impact as a freshman and potentially push into the starting lineup mid-season.

What makes his draft projection compelling goes beyond scoring. His defensive presence is consistently underrated, and that two-way profile is exactly what NBA teams prioritize when evaluating guards early in the first round. If Jervis can deliver a standout freshman season and show that his high school production translates to the college level against elite competition, he has the tools to work his way into consideration as a high first-round pick.

Jordan Scott

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) after fouling late in the game against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Scott had a very similar freshman season to Jase Richardson, as both players found their best basketball later in their freshman seasons. The difference is that Richardson stepped up in the NCAA Tournament while Scott struggled when the stage got bigger. That is a learning experience, not a character flaw, and how he responds next season will define his draft trajectory.

The physical profile is impossible to ignore. At 6-foot-8 and 200 pounds, Scott has the measurables of a prototypical NBA wing. He can shoot from three, create off the dribble, and defend on the perimeter at a high level. Of the three players on this list, Scott may carry the highest ceiling as a draft prospect and could end up being the first Spartan taken in the first round when the 2027 draft arrives.