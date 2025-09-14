3 Stock Risers from Michigan State's Win over YSU
Improving week-to-week is a key to every college football season. While some things for Michigan State need some adjusting after an uninspiring 41-24 victory over Youngstown State, there are a few positive performances that stood out.
In particular, these three players played well and improved their stock on Saturday.
TE Jack Velling
Michigan State needed a sign of life from its senior tight end, and it got it. Jack Velling, who had been dealing with an injury during fall camp, only had one catch for three yards through MSU's first two games of the season.
With the Big Ten slate on the horizon and a tune-up opponent on the schedule for Week 3, Velling was going to need to play well against Youngstown State to gather momentum before going up against the Big Ten's top defenses.
Velling ended up catching six passes for 70 yards, the third-highest total for him as a Spartan. Having him as a reliable option in the passing game is massive for the Spartans, especially since the severity of Nick Marsh's injury on Saturday isn't clear yet.
LB Wayne Matthews III
Linebacker Wayne Matthews III was, by far, Michigan State's leading tackler on Saturday. The second-year Spartan and former Old Dominion transfer had 10 total tackles; no one else on the team had more than four.
Depth at that position has already been one of MSU's strengths, but usually it's Jordan Hall leading the way for that unit. Others being able to get to the ball carrier when Hall isn't doing it so much is one positive sign from Saturday's game.
WR Rodney Bullard Jr.
Division II Valdosta State transfer Rodney Bullard Jr. didn't get too many opportunities to get the ball against YSU, but he made them count.
The first of his two touches was the biggest, as Bullard got an end-around and found his way to the endzone from eight yards out for Michigan State's first points of the day. It was his first touchdown as a Spartan.
Bullard's second touch came through the air. Michigan State had third-and-5 just outside field goal range before halftime. Aidan Chiles found Bullard open near the right sideline for a 17-yard gain, which helped lead to three points on that drive.
Before Saturday, Bullard only got one touch in MSU's first two games: a rushing attempt that lost two yards.
