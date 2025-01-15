Spartan Athletics Insider Podcast on the Legacy of Tom Izzo, Hockey, and Football
The Michigan State Athletics program under the leadership of Alan Haller is swimming in success this winter and when it comes to winter succes in the Spartan Nation that starts with the Iconic Tom Izzo.
Our latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans athletic Insider discusses the legacy of Tom Izzo, Spartan basketball 3.0, Adam Nightingale, and MSU hockey, and the latest on Spartan football.
You can watch the entire podcast below:
In this podcast, we discuss a myriad of subjects, including:
- The legacy of Tom Izzo and Michigan State University.
· The current Spartan basketball team is the best in a long time, with a chance at a Big Ten Title and a possible Final Four run.
· The hockey program under the excellent leadership of Adam “NIGHTS” Nightingale is rolling, and with the NHL watching the Spartans head man, it is time for Alan Haller to lock him up long-term.
· The football team is having a productive offseason as Jonathan Smith’s bid to bring long-term sustainability and success back to East Lansing, and we dig into that.
· Among the pantheon of great Spartans like Biggie Munn and Duffy Daugherty, where does Tom Izzo stand?
After an emotional win over the Washington Huskies, Tom Izzo gushed about his team, the fans, and the special and unique dynamic that we affectionately call “Spartan Nation.”
He said, “When you have a game like that, it's hard to even know what to say. I hope every media person, every alum, every student and every fan appreciates the specialness we have here. The alumni reunions that we have every year are incredible. But for that many former Izzone members to come back over 20 and 30 years was special. It was special for me, special for my team. I almost felt sorry for Washington. I mean, they probably thought they were coming in here and there'd be no students. That group was so good and so fired up. There was no entitlement. None of them left, none of them transferred. They were unbelievable and I could've stayed there for a half hour after and thanked each and every one of them. But all the things that happened, please appreciate that this place is different. It's different. This place is damn different. I'm just thankful for them, and I'm thankful for our marketing people and thankful for the Izzone. I'm thankful for all the people that put in the work to get this thing done. I don't want to make it bigger than the game, but for , it's bigger than the game.”
Don’t forget to follow the official Spartan Nation Page on Facebook Spartan Nation WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be a part of our vibrant community group Go Green Go White as well WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.