Tom Izzo Makes Bold Statement on MSU's Loss of Guskiewicz

Tom Izzo has seen several university presidents come and go during his time at Michigan State. He doesn't seem to want to deal with another change at the top.

On Monday, the Izzo Legacy Foundation started a social media campaign with the simple message, "We (heart) Kevin G.," in reference to MSU president Kevin Guskiewicz . The timing is surely not coincidental with Guskiewicz's planned departure to Clemson, which he announced on May 27.

Instagram Post

"Since becoming President of Michigan State University, Kevin Guskiewicz has brought a collaborative spirit, bold vision, and unwavering commitment to the Spartan community," the foundation wrote in an Instagram caption. "His leadership has made a meaningful impact across campus and throughout Greater Lansing."

Izzo himself has made it clear he's not exactly pleased with the prospect of Guskiewicz's departure, either.

Recent Radio Appearance

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Izzo appeared on Tim Staudt's radio show, " Staudt on Sports ," this past Friday. Staudt asked Izzo about Guskiewicz's departure from MSU during his appearance. Izzo gave what he described as a filtered answer, but he still revealed his thoughts plenty.

"I'm disgusted with some things," Izzo said. "I think we just lost the best president that I think we could've had. It's disheartening and disgusting, to be very honest with you... Very disappointed in how we [MSU] handled things. Sometimes you get self-inflicted wounds; you've got enough people out there pecking at you, but when it's our own people... it's just disappointing, to be very blunt and honest with you."

Michigan State president Kevin Guskiewicz cheers on from the sideline before kickoff against Michigan at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Saturday, October 25, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Guskiewicz hasn't officially left East Lansing yet for his new gig at Clemson. He said in a farewell letter that he would stay at Michigan State for a few weeks to help with the transition. The school has still not named an interim president to serve while it seeks a permanent option.

"I'll tell you who I'm gonna support: I'm gonna support everybody who is all-in," Izzo also said. "If you're all-in, I'm in. That's the way I'm going to operate."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shakes the hand of an Ohio State assistant before a game at the Breslin Center on Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Guskiewicz was the fourth permanent president to serve while Izzo was the head coach. The last two, Samuel L. Stanley being the other, had tenures no longer than a bit more than three years. There have also been several acting or interim presidents who served for even shorter tenures.

It's also just a tough time for the Spartans to deal with another change at the top. Athletic director J Batt just recently hit the one-year mark in his tenure. One thing of importance to Batt and Guskiewicz is alignment between the president, AD, and coaches. The person at the top vacating his seat messes all of that up right when Michigan State seemed to finally have it.

Michigan State University Athletic Director J Batt, right, speaks on stage with MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz during a panel discussion hosted by the Lansing Economic Club on Thursday, Sept. 11, 2025, at the Kellogg Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images