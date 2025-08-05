Podcast: Biggest Challenge for MSU Hoops
Michigan State basketball is preparing for what is going to be a gauntlet of a season, with a team that faces much uncertainty.
The two keys to the Spartans' success are going to be chemistry and how they're able to respond to adversity: two major strengths this team had last season.
It's likely this team is going to run into more adversity than last season's team. The question is, will this team be able to bounce back from it?
Our Aidan Champion discusses this on this latest episode of the Michigan State Spartans Insider Podcast.
You can watch below:
Michigan State transfer sixth-year senior guard Trey Fort spoke to the media at the Moneyball Pro-Am last month. Below is a partial transcript:
On what he works on in Moneyball ...
Fort: "Everything. Confidence, consistency, just playing the game the right way as always, but also, you want to be creative. You want to have a little edge to you so when you get in uncomfortable situations, it's nothing new to you."
On what Tom Izzo and rest of staff wants to see him improve on ...
Fort: "We pretty much all have the same goals, and that's being consistent. Being a consistent shooter. Every time I'm open or any time the shot goes up, everybody's supposed to know it's going in. Being a great teammate, keeping my teammates involved,"
On Michigan State so far ...
Fort: "I love it. Everything that happens, the environment, any corner I turn, it just feels very loving and inviting, welcoming. And that's what I felt on my visit, that's one of the reasons I also chose to go to Michigan State is the environment is insane. The fans are wonderful, just everybody is just fun."
On dynamic with Kur Teng ...
Fort: "Kur, that's my guy. We've been in the gym every single day and having fun. We see something that somebody needs to work on or where we can help somebody in that area, we go in and we listen to it on both sides. It's not a one-side thing.
"Kur helps me, I help him, and that goes with everybody else as well."
On what he sees for Teng next season ...
Fort: "Kur, he's been great. I mean, even out here, I see the confidence in him, and I'm ready to see it this season myself, man. Just be alongside with him and have him behind me, and I'm behind him, it's going to be amazing. And we're going to continue to instill confidence in each other, and we're going to go for a good year."
