Where MSU's Teng Has Placed an Emphasis Ahead of Year 2
Michigan State sophomore guard Kur Teng has a big second year ahead of him as he prepares to step into a larger role.
The former four-star prospect from Massachusetts was one of the team's better shooters last season but hardly saw the floor given the talent that was in front of him in the backcourt, averaging just over 3 minutes per game in 19 appearances.
Now, Teng is expected to serve as an instrumental part of Michigan State's 2025-26 squad. Likely to back up transfer sixth-year senior Trey Fort, the second-year Spartan has an opportunity to make a difference with his perimeter shooting, an area that Michigan State struggled in last season.
And he seems to be in a good place.
"I think I've gotten stronger, quicker, faster. I think I've just become a better player all around," Teng said.
None of that is an accident. Teng has placed an emphasis on strength and conditioning, and it's paying off.
"In the Big Ten, it's a physical league," he said, "so I mean, you got to be able to keep up physically and pace-wise."
Teng said he's at 200 pounds.
The sophomore detailed what he's worked on as far as his play on the court.
"My handle, defending, finishing through contract, especially with the big guys in the Big Ten," Teng said.
While the young sharpshooter didn't see much action last season, he comes back with the benefit of having been on a team that won the Big Ten and made a run to the Elite Eight. There's something to be said about having been part of a squad that had championship aspirations.
"I got to learn a lot. I got to learn from some of the top players in the country. It was just a blessing to be a part of the whole journey. So, it was great.
" ... It's a bright future ahead of me and everybody on the team, so I'm looking forward to the season, and it's going to be great."
Expect Teng to be a valuable part of Michigan State's success next season.
Stay up to date with all of our coverage of Michigan State basketball when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and don't forget to share your thoughts when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
We're also on X @MSUSpartansOnSI.