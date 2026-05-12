Top Michigan State Football Target Down to Six Schools
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Pat Fitzgerald did a solid job retaining the 2026 high school commits he inherited when he took over as Michigan State's head coach.
While that class finished ranked 45th according to 247Sports, the 2027 cycle is shaping up to be a significant step forward, and one family in particular could define the entire recruiting class.
Fitzgerald recently secured a commitment from Samson Gash, one of the better wide receiver prospects in the country. Gash is a Michigan native from Detroit Catholic Central High School, ranked 256th overall in the 2027 class, 40th among wide receivers nationally, and fifth among all players in the state of Michigan according to 247Sports. Samson also has an older brother already on the Michigan State roster in Caleb Gash, who is entering his redshirt junior season with the Spartans.
But the player at the center of this story is neither Caleb nor Samson. It is their younger brother, Gideon Gash, a highly touted prospect in the 2028 class and one of Pat Fitzgerald's highest recruiting priorities. Gideon recently announced his top six schools, and Michigan State made the cut.
Gideon Gash's List
Michigan State will face serious competition for Gideon's commitment. The Spartans must contend with in-state rival Michigan, as well as blue-blood programs such as Oklahoma, Texas Tech, LSU, and Alabama, all of which have recognized what Gideon brings to the table.
The family connection to East Lansing gives Michigan State a meaningful advantage. Gideon has already visited the campus multiple times, with Caleb on the roster and Samson committed and projected to contribute as a top freshman next season. That kind of built-in familiarity with the program, the coaching staff, and the facilities is something no other school on his list can replicate.
Michigan will always be a difficult program to compete against on the recruiting trail, particularly for in-state prospects. Their new head coach has already demonstrated an ability to retain key recruits and bring in top transfer talent, and the Wolverines are expected to be one of the better teams in the country next season.
LSU enters the picture with renewed momentum after bringing in Lane Kiffin from Ole Miss as head coach. Kiffin has completely transformed the Tigers' roster and has quickly established himself as one of the more aggressive recruiters in the country, which makes LSU a genuine threat for any prospect on a national list.
Alabama, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma are the newest programs to enter Gideon's recruitment in a meaningful way. All three have scheduled official visits in June, with Gideon set to visit Texas Tech on June 5th, Oklahoma on June 12th, and Alabama on June 19th. Those visits will give each program a chance to make its case directly to Gideon and his family, and the results could significantly shift the momentum of his recruitment.
Michigan State and Gideon Gash
The early indicators point in Michigan State's favor. In February, 247Sports analysts Justin Thind and Corey Robinson both placed Crystal Ball predictions on Gideon to the Spartans, making Michigan State the projected leader in his recruitment at that point.
However, three months have passed since those predictions were entered, and Gideon has not yet committed. The June official visits to Alabama, Texas Tech, and Oklahoma suggest that his recruitment is very much still open, and Fitzgerald cannot afford to take anything for granted.
With that in mind, Fitzgerald should treat Gideon Gash as the number one priority in his entire recruiting operation right now. Gideon is ranked higher than both of his brothers and has the potential to be the best player the Gash family sends to college football. Having all three brothers in East Lansing would be a remarkable recruiting story and a genuinely impactful addition to a program still in the early stages of its rebuild under Fitzgerald.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.