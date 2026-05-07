3 Must-Get Recruits for Michigan State in 2027 Class

May and June mean that it is official visit season for Michigan State.

The Spartans already have seven commitments in their 2027 recruiting class , which is currently ranked 44th overall and 13th in the Big Ten on the Rivals Industry Comparison. Lots of work is remaining, though. These are three current MSU targets that Pat Fitzgerald and his staff are really going to want to land:

DB Gideon Gash

Detroit Catholic Central's Gideon Gash celebrates a touchdown during a football game on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One big-time recruit that the Spartans are after is 4-star defensive back Gideon Gash . He's the brother of redshirt junior defensive back Caleb Gash and incoming freshman wide receiver Samson Gash . According to Rivals' Allen Trieu , Gash currently has official visits set with Texas Tech (June 5), Oklahoma (June 12), and Alabama (June 19).

Those are some heavy-hitters for Michigan State to contend with, but the family connections and the fact that Gash is in MSU's backyard at Detroit Catholic Central give the Spartans a fair shot. Gash is a consensus top-100 recruit and is ranked 70th overall on the 247Sports Composite. He's the second-best prospect in the 2027 class from Michigan.

EDGE Myles Smith

Farmington's Myle Smith rushes the passer during an Oakland Activities Association-Blue football game on Friday, Sept. 12, 2025. | Brandon Folsom/Hometown Life / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Another big-time in-state prospect is 4-star EDGE Myles Smith , who is from Farmington. He's currently up at 246th overall in the class, 23rd among EDGE rushers, and seventh among prospects from Michigan. Smith is also scheduled to officially visit East Lansing on May 29.

Plenty of other visits will follow that. Smith, listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, will also go to Missouri (June 5), Kentucky (June 12), and Michigan (June 19). Some of his other notable offers include Indiana, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Penn State, Ole Miss, and several other Power Four schools. Given the lack of a pass rush Michigan State has had in recent years, landing a 4-star prospect from inside the state would be a big step in the right direction.

OT Dominic Black

Tri-Village offensive tackle Dominic Black visits Ohio Stadium on the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Nov. 22, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MSU is also in the mix for offensive tackle Dominic Black , who has announced a top eight. The 4-star prospect, ranked 191st overall in the class, is down to Michigan State, Kentucky, Indiana, North Carolina, West Virginia, NC State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech. Of those schools, Indiana, Kentucky, and Virginia Tech have official visits scheduled.

The Spartans do currently have Brighton (Mich.) recruit Jack Carlson in their 2027 class at offensive tackle. Offensive line is a spot where you can never have enough, though. Opportunities to land elite talent must be seized.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI