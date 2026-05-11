Michigan State Offers 2027 Wide Receiver From Texas

Pat Fitzgerald has made a strong start on the recruiting trail for the 2027 class. Before fully turning his attention to the next cycle, Fitzgerald did an impressive job of convincing the players who had committed to Michigan State under former head coach Jonathan Smith to honor those commitments and sign with the Spartans. That foundation gave him a running start as he now builds his first true recruiting class from the ground up.

Michigan State has recently extended a scholarship offer to Maliek Brown, a 3-star wide receiver from Texas. Brown is ranked 829th overall in the 2027 class, 103rd among wide receivers nationally, and 109th among all players in the state of Texas. He currently holds 18 scholarship offers, with programs such as Baylor, Kansas, Kansas State, Kentucky, Texas Tech, TCU, and Louisiana Tech all involved in his recruitment alongside the Spartans.

Brown made clear that the Michigan State offer carries genuine meaning for him and his family.

"The offer from Michigan State University means something to me because they've shown non-stop love and support to me and my family and makes us feel at home."

2027 TX 3 ⭐️ WR Maliek Brown discusses his MSU offer, his relationship with Courtney Hawkins



“The offer from Michigan State University means something to me because they’ve showed non stop love and support to me and my family and makes us feel at home.”($)https://t.co/vJvrsseGvr pic.twitter.com/LHS4NhwXmf — Corey Robinson (@C_Robinson247) May 10, 2026

Who Maliek Brown Is As a Player

Brown is a multi-sport athlete who also competes in basketball and runs track in addition to playing football, a combination that speaks to the kind of natural athleticism that translates well at the next level. His football production last season backed up that athletic profile in a significant way.

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the first day of football camp on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

As a junior, Brown caught 43 passes for 768 yards and 11 touchdowns, averaging an impressive 17.9 yards per reception. He also carried the ball four times for 34 yards, saw limited snaps on the defensive side of the ball, and contributed in the return game as well. Those numbers reflect a player who is not only a dangerous weapon in the passing game but also someone whose coaches trust enough to deploy in multiple phases of the game.

His ability to stretch the field with that kind of yards-per-catch average suggests he has the speed and body control to create explosive plays at the college level, which is exactly the type of receiver Fitzgerald needs to add to a Michigan State offense that is rebuilding its skill position depth.

Michigan State's wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the spring game on Saturday, April 16, 2022, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan State's 2027 Class Outlook

The 2027 recruiting cycle marks Fitzgerald's first opportunity to build a class entirely from his own recruiting relationships and evaluations, and the early results are encouraging. Michigan State currently has seven players committed for the 2027 season, giving the Spartans the 36th-ranked class in the country according to 247Sports team rankings.

While it is still early in the process, that standing reflects a program that is generating legitimate momentum on the recruiting trail under new leadership.

Michigan State wide receivers coach Courtney Hawkins looks on during the opening day of MSU's football fall camp on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in East Lansing. | Nick King / USA TODAY NETWORK

Of the players currently committed, offensive tackle Jack Carlson leads the group as the highest-ranked prospect, checking in as a three-star recruit ranked 502nd overall nationally. The class still has notable gaps to fill, and the wide receiver position stands out as the most pressing.

Fitzgerald has yet to land a wide receiver commit in this cycle, making Brown's offer particularly significant. If Brown chooses Michigan State, he would not only be the first wide receiver to commit to the Spartans in the 2027 class but also the first player from the state of Texas to commit to Michigan State in the Fitzgerald era.