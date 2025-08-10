EXCLUSIVE: MSU Commit Tristan Comer Talks Final High School Season
The Michigan State Spartans have done a great job in the recruiting scene, as they have landed many of their top targets in the 2026 class, as well as many underrated prospects. One of the underrated prospects that they landed is on the offensive line.
Tristan Comer is one of the better players in the class, and has been one of the better offensive line in the state of Michigan. He resides in the city of Freeland, Michigan, and is at Freeland High School. Comer is hopeful for a big season, not only for himself, but for his team as well.
Comer recently caught up with Michigan State Spartans On SI to discuss his goals and more, as he is hopeful to bring some big things to Freeland High School (Michigan). Here is what he had to say in his interview prior to his final season of high school football.
"Really focus in on small details about our offense and defense, life heavy and often with power, and focus on building memories with a great group of guys," Comer said.
Tristan Comer's goals for the 2025 season
Comer has set a personal goal for himself, as he is hopeful to reach this before the season concludes.
"My personal goal is the be the best player on the field at all times and to dominate my competition so that I can end the season knowing I did the best I could," said the prospect.
Comer, of course, also wants the best for his team.
"The team's goal is to win a state championship," he said. "We’ve been close every year, but I know we have the push to finally get there."
The talented prospect is hopeful to be a dominant force.
"I want to improve on my strength and size so I can become a dominate force," Comer said.
So what would make this a successful season in Comer's eyes?
"A successful season for me would be going undefeated and winning a state championship as that is the final goal or if we lose, it be with zero mistakes from every player," he said.
