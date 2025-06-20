Spartans Offer 2026 Four-Star Center
The Michigan State Spartans continue to stay competitive on the 2026 recruiting trail, extending an offer to four-star center Tristan Reed this week. He announced his offer via social media and is the 10th player in the class that the Spartans have offered. He is also the only center they have offered.
Reed hails from Branson, Missouri, entering his senior season at Link Academy, the same high school and hometown as recent Spartan offer, Carlos Medlock Jr. Reed is ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the state and No. 9 center in the country for the '26 class, per 247Sports' Composite rankings.
Reed is the younger brother of current UConn Huskies senior center Tarris Reed Jr. who just so happened to play for the Spartans' bitter rival, Michigan, from 2022-2024. He averaged 9.0 points in his sophomore season in Ann Arbor before averaging 9.6 with 7.3 rebounds for UConn last year.
The Wolverines have already shown interest in Reed along with fellow Big Ten schools, Ohio State and Iowa. He has eight total offers at the moment, but that number will rise drastically as he continues to market himself and become a higher-touted prospect.
The Spartans are going to need size next year. Both current post players, Jaxon Kohler and Carson Cooper, are seniors and will be leaving the program at the end of the upcoming season. Reed is the perfect reload piece for coach Tom Izzo, in need of another strong big man down low.
Director of operations at Phenom Hoops, Patrick O'Brien, did a deep dive on Reed's game and has this to say regarding his scoring package and the skills that he will bring to the collegiate level.
"2026 Tristan Reed, a 6'9 PF, has shown early on his ability to get to the rim and finish strong here at the camp," O'Brien wrote. "Big frame that he uses well, attacks the rim well, and I like his overall activity."
Reed is a man amongst boys at the high school level, and that same dominance could carry over if he sports a Spartan jersey next year. He would be a major benefit to next year's team, and his ability to become both a downhill scorer to the rim and a post player gives him unlimited potential.
