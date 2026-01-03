Michigan State Turns to Portal as Fitzgerald Begins Roster Rebuild

Michigan State football is currently undergoing a significant transformation. The Spartans have seen 35 players enter the transfer portal, including sophomore wide receiver Nick Marsh, junior quarterback Aidan Chiles, and redshirt junior edge rusher Jalen Thompson.

New head coach Pat Fitzgerald faces the challenge of rebuilding the roster into a competitive Big Ten team. While Michigan State currently holds 19 commitments and ranks 46th nationally in the 2026 high school recruiting class, the Spartans are expected to rely heavily on the transfer portal to fill immediate needs.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Recently, several portal targets have scheduled visits to East Lansing, including freshman running back Marvis Parrish (Western Kentucky), freshman cornerback Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian), junior edge rusher DJ Jackson Jr. (Troy), junior running back Trequan Jones (Old Dominion), junior linebacker Mekhi Mason (Louisiana Tech), sophomore wide receiver Corey Scott (West Florida), and junior cornerback Tre Bell (Iowa State).

Michigan State has assembled an intriguing group of potential additions. Here’s a closer look at what each visitor could bring to the program.

Marvis Parrish — RB, Western Kentucky

Michigan State’s running back room was a clear weakness last season. With leading rusher Makhi Frazier entering the portal, Fitzgerald appears intent on adding multiple backs.

Western Kentucky running back Marvis Parrish (21) carries the ball as Middle Tennessee defensive tackle Zeion Simpson-Smith (95) makes the stop during an NCAA College Football game at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parrish just completed his true freshman season at Western Kentucky and has three years of eligibility remaining. On 106 carries, he led WKU with 576 rushing yards and one touchdown. Parrish also proved to be a receiving threat, hauling in 36 receptions for 203 yards and a touchdown. His production earned him a spot on Conference USA’s All-Freshman Team and two CUSA Freshman of the Week honors, making him a strong portal target.

Tyran Chappell — DB, Houston Christian

Michigan State’s secondary struggled in 2025, finishing with a 65.7 coverage grade according to PFF. While the lack of pass rush contributed, the unit also struggled to create turnovers.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald introduces himself to the crowd at a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at the Breslin Center on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Chappell could help address that issue. At Houston Christian, he led his team with four interceptions and added seven pass breakups. By comparison, the Spartans recorded just five interceptions as a team, with Malcolm Bell leading MSU in pass breakups with six.

DJ Jackson Jr. — EDGE, Troy

As mentioned, Michigan State’s pass rush was nearly nonexistent last season. The team’s sack leaders — Jordan Hall, Jalen Thompson, and Quindarius Dunnigan — each finished with just 2.5 sacks.

Jackson spent last season at Troy and recorded two sacks, similar to MSU’s returning edge production. However, at the JUCO level in 2024, Jackson posted 6.5 sacks, showing potential upside. He would likely provide depth and competition along the defensive front.

Trequan Jones — RB, Old Dominion

Adding multiple running backs should be a priority for Fitzgerald.

Sep 13, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Old Dominion Monarchs running back Trequan Jones (20) runs the ball during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

Jones carried the ball 105 times for 792 yards in 2025, finishing second on Old Dominion behind quarterback Colton Joseph, who surpassed 1,000 rushing yards. Jones also scored six touchdowns for the Monarchs and brings proven production as a complementary back.

Mekhi Mason — LB, Louisiana Tech

Linebacker Jordan Hall’s decision to return for his senior season was a major boost for Michigan State’s defense. Providing him with additional support will be critical as Max Bullough reshapes the linebacker room.

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs linebacker Mekhi Mason (9) reacts to sacking LSU Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (not pictured) during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Mason finished second on Louisiana Tech in total tackles with 68, tied for second in solo tackles, and added 3.5 sacks, showing an ability to contribute against both the run and the pass.

Corey Scott — WR, West Florida

Michigan State’s wide receiver room will look vastly different next season. Nick Marsh and Chrishon McCraytransferred, while Omari Kelley graduated, leaving the Spartans thin at the position.

West Florida's Corey Scott runs down field as UWF takes on Shorter University at Penair Field Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. UWF went on to beat Shorter 35-16. | John Blackie/Pensacola News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Scott arrives from Division II West Florida, where he was one of the most productive receivers in the country. Last season, he caught 63 passes for 1,018 yards and four touchdowns, offering big-play ability and needed experience for presumptive starting quarterback Alessio Milivojevic.

Tre Bell — DB, Iowa State

The Spartans’ secondary remains a priority, and Bell could make an immediate impact.

Nov 8, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Iowa State Cyclones defensive back Tre Bell (7) celebrates a defensive stop against the TCU Horned Frogs during the first half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

After beginning his career at FCS Lindenwood, Bell transferred to Iowa State and appeared in all 12 games for the Cyclones. He totaled 36 tackles, four tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two interceptions, and one forced fumble, showcasing versatility and Big 12 experience.

With roster turnover accelerating and immediate needs across multiple position groups, the transfer portal will play a critical role in Pat Fitzgerald’s first full roster build at Michigan State. These visitors represent a mix of proven production, developmental upside, and positional depth — all key ingredients as the Spartans look to stabilize and reestablish competitiveness in the Big Ten.