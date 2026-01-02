MSU to Host Young Western Kentucky RB on Transfer Portal Visit

The transfer portal officially opened on Friday, and Michigan State is beginning to schedule some transfer portal visitors.

One of the first names to know for the Spartans this cycle is former Western Kentucky running back Marvis Parrish. He confirmed to Spartan Nation that he will be visiting East Lansing on Tuesday, Jan. 6.

Western Kentucky running back Marvis Parrish (21) carries the ball as Middle Tennessee defensive tackle Zeion Simpson-Smith (95) makes the stop during an NCAA College Football game at Western Kentucky on Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025. | HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parrish just completed his true freshman season at WKU and has three years of eligibility remaining. He ran the ball 106 times for 576 rushing yards and one touchdown, but also caught 36 passes for an additional 203 receiving yards and another score. He made Conference USA's All-Freshman Team and was a two-time CUSA Freshman of the Week.

Running back is going to be a need for Michigan State in the transfer portal this year. The Spartans are losing their two top backs from 2025. Makhi Frazier is entering the portal, and Elijah Tau-Tolliver is out of eligibility.

Western Kentucky running back Marvis Parrish (21) hangs on to the ball as Delaware Blue Hens linebacker Gavin Moul (35) wraps him up for the takedown during Delaware's first home CUSA football game, which was nationally televised, at Delaware Stadium in Newark on Oct. 3, 2025. Western Kentucky won 27-24. | Benjamin Chambers/Delaware News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Parrish was not the most highly touted recruit. He finished ranked 2,331st overall in the class of 2025, according to the 247Sports Composite. Parrish had three-star ratings from On3 and 247Sports, but only got two stars from Rivals. His only high school offers, according to Rivals, were from Western Kentucky, UMass, and Maryland.

Despite the low recruiting rankings, Parrish ended up starting every single one of WKU's regular season games this year. He led the team in rushing yards and was second on the Hilltoppers in yards from scrimmage. He received an overall Pro Football Focus grade of 70.9.

If Parrish chooses to go to Michigan State, he would be coached most closely by running backs coach Devon Spalding , who MSU recently hired away from Wisconsin. The offense as a whole is run by offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan , who should officially be joining the Spartans soon following Alabama's elimination from the College Football Playoff.

The other rostered running backs for MSU right now include: Brandon Tullis, Bryson Williams (hybrid RB/WR), Jace Clarizio, Zion Gist, Jaxon McCaig, and Darrin Jones Jr.

Michigan State Spartans head football coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses the crowd during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Outgoing Transfers (36) -

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining)

Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining); Dec. 27 - TE Michael Masunas (2 years remaining); Dec. 28 - OL Cooper Terpstra (2 years remaining); Dec. 30 - K Martin Connington (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Evan Boyd (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Kristian Phillips (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - EDGE Jalen Thompson (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - WR Chrishon McCray (1 year remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Cole Dellinger (3 years remaining); Dec. 31- TE Wyatt Hook (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - QB Ryland Jessee (3 years remaining) Dec. 31 - EDGE David Santiago (2 years remaining); Dec. 31 - CB Aydan West (3 years remaining)

Dec. 31 - OL Justin Bell (4 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Charlton Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Mercer Luniewski (3 years remaining); Dec. 31 - OL Payton Stewart (3 years remaining); Jan. 1 - OL Ashton Lepo (2 years remaining); Jan. 2 - DT Alex VanSumeren (2 years remaining)

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

