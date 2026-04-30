Two Outgoing MSU Players Selected During CFL Draft

The NFL isn't the only professional option out there.

Last weekend, America's biggest professional sports league had its draft. Michigan State football had two players selected: center Matt Gulbin (209th overall) to the Washington Commanders, and punter Ryan Eckley (211th overall) to the Baltimore Ravens.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Not long after, the Canadian Football League (CFL) had its turn. Just like in the NFL Draft, two Spartans were selected by new franchises.

Cornerback Malcolm Bell was picked ninth overall in the first round by the Saskatchewan Roughriders, the defending Grey Cup champions (which is the Canadian football Super Bowl). Later on, defensive back Devynn Cromwell was selected 25th overall during the third round by the Hamilton Tiger-Cats.

More on Malcolm Bell, Time at MSU

Michigan State CB Malcolm Bell looks on during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Both Bell and Cromwell can have bright futures in the CFL, which requires teams to have at least 21 Canadian players on their rosters. Bell is from Montreal, Quebec. Cromwell is from Toronto, Ontario. Most CFL draft picks are either players from Canada or players who attend Canadian universities, or both.

Bell had a pretty successful stint with American college football. He began his collegiate career at UConn, starting at points in three straight seasons for the Huskies after redshirting as a freshman. Bell then opted to transfer to Michigan State as a grad transfer. He started 11 of the Spartans' 12 games this season at corner. His PFF grade of 79.1 was the best mark on the entire defense.

Oct 29, 2022; East Hartford, Connecticut, USA; Connecticut Huskies defensive back Malcolm Bell (14) reacts after a play against the Boston College Eagles in the second half at Rentschler Field at Pratt & Whitney Stadium. | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Roughriders will also have to wait, at least a little bit. Bell has still been invited to the Washington Commanders' rookie minicamp.

That leaves very few guarantees for Bell going forward in the NFL, but his high draft position in Canada provides him with a very solid safety net. According to the CFL , the average player makes over 100,000 Canadian dollars per year, which is equivalent to about $73,000 USD.

More on Cromwell, Time at MSU

Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Devynn Cromwell (22) is honored on senior day before the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Cromwell had an interesting career in football. He started out playing Canadian college football -- their NCAA equivalent is called "USports" -- for the University of Guelph in Ontario. After four total years at Guelph, with one redshirt, Cromwell went to the United States and spent a year at Texas Tech.

The NCAA then granted a waiver to all those who had spent at least a year outside its jurisdiction (junior colleges or USports). That allowed Cromwell another season, which he decided to use at MSU. Cromwell was a regular contributor on special teams, playing 126 such snaps. He also got 95 defensive snaps, including a start at Nebraska.

Michigan State mascot Sparty carries a flag during the Spartans' game against UCLA on Oct. 11, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI