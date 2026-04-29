3 Potential Under-the-Radar Offensive Contributors for MSU

Michigan State's offense is in need of a jump this coming season.

The Spartans finished 97th in the FBS for total offense last season, only scoring more than 20 points in three out of nine Big Ten games this past season. MSU is hoping offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan can improve those offensive numbers. These three guys on the offense might not be making a ton of noise, but still could end up being real contributors this coming season:

WR Bryson Williams

Michigan State's Andrew Brinson IV CB Bryson Williams, center, catches a pass as KJ Deriso, right, closes in during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One guy in an interesting spot is wide receiver Bryson Williams . He came to Michigan State as someone who could play both running back and wideout, but seems to be focusing more on pass-catching now, especially with a very deep backfield in place. Williams redshirted last season, appearing in four games with two carries for 20 yards and one catch for eight yards.

Now, entering his redshirt freshman year, Williams is in a decent spot on the depth chart. He's been getting mostly second-team reps, but he has found some success there. The team has posted a few touchdowns from Williams on social media, and he also generated an explosive play at receiver during the team's " Spring Showcase ."

OL Luka Vincic

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Luka Vincic (70) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Michigan State fans have not gotten to familiarize themselves as much as they probably should have with Luka Vincic . He transferred into the program from Oregon State during the 2025 offseason, but he only played 47 offensive snaps last season before suffering a season-ending injury.

That injury has kept Vincic limited through the spring, though he's well enough to put on a helmet and shoulder pads -- just shorts. Vincic is still very much in position to be the Spartans' starting right guard this coming season. He was also seen working on his snaps at center during the spring finale.

RB Marvis Parrish

Michigan State's Marvis Parrish runs the ball during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There will only be so many carries to go around the running back room this season, but there can still definitely be a real role for Western Kentucky transfer Marvis Parrish . On3 ranked Parrish 2,403rd overall in its transfer portal rankings this cycle.

Both of those rankings feel too low for a running back who had 779 scrimmage yards as a true freshman. Parrish can be a great weapon out of the backfield, making 36 receptions last season. That was good enough to make Conference USA's All-Freshman Team. He's being overshadowed by UConn transfer Cam Edwards a bit right now, but Parrish can definitely become a featured back down the line.

Michigan State's offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan works with the team during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images