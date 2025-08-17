Underrated Returner on MSU's Defense
Michigan State saw a lot of turnover in its rush ends room this offseason, with four key additions --David Santiago, Cam Williams, Anelu Lafaele and Isaac Smith -- expected to lead the room.
But there's one key returner on the edge who people aren't necessarily talking about.
Redshirt junior Tyler Gillison has yet to suit up for the Green and White, having missed the entire 2024 season due to injury after transferring over from Cincinnati last offseason.
While the four key newcomers are expected to lead the charge in the rush ends room, Gillison's presence could prove to be important.
What Tyler Gillison brings to the table
"Gilly's a little bit of your multi-purpose tool," said rush ends coach Chad Wilt. "Has a little bit of physicality, has a little bit of power to him, but has a little bit of speed, quickness, agility to him, too.
"So, he's kind of just that Leatherman tool you can pull out of your pocket ... that just has a little saw, and has a little knife, has a little screwdriver. Kind of a jack of all trades, do a little bit of everything."
Gillison played 10 games for Cincinnati in his two years with the program (didn't see action) in his first season. He logged just 123 defensive snaps in that second season.
The Pickerington, Ohio, native was a three-star prospect out of high school who now has his opportunity to show what he can bring at the Big Ten level.
How much action he gets in his second year with the Spartans, especially after a significant injury, remains to be seen. But if versatility is truly his strength, that only helps his case as a piece who should receive significant reps.
Each rush end has something different they bring to the table, and no two are the same when it comes to how they rush.
"Santiago's going to rush different than Gilly (Tyler Gillison), and Gilly's going to rush different than Cam," Wilt said. "And so, let those guys -- different tools in the tool belt, but they got to be able to build for what their strength is as a pass rusher."
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Gillison when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE. Don't forget to give us a follow on X @MSUSpartansOnSI as well.