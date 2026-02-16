EAST LANSING, Mich. --- Michigan State really, really needs this one.

The 15th-ranked Spartans have lost three of their last four, but head coach Tom Izzo isn't hitting any panic buttons yet. MSU lost to Wisconsin by 21 its last time out on Friday, and while Izzo isn't pleased with how his team performed overall in that game, he also doesn't think many teams would have won on that particular night in Madison.

Michigan State's Tom Izzo shouts instructions out during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"We're not the greatest team that I've had," Izzo said on Monday. "I've said that many times. Our margin for error is very small, but we've lost maybe one game this year [against Minnesota] that [the media] thought we should have won. Maybe we were picked at Wisconsin --- I have no idea, I don't gamble. But, for the most part, one game. Considering the schedule we played, I think that's damn good."

Izzo both expanded on his thoughts on his team's shortcomings against Wisconsin, but also talked a lot about Tuesday's game against UCLA (8:30 p.m. ET, Peacock), which will include the return of former MSU player Xavier Booker . You can watch Izzo's entire press conference below:

Watch Tom Izzo here:

Izzo on Friendship with UCLA's Cronin

Feb 14, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; UCLA Bruins head coach Mick Cronin reacts in the first half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

One of the things that came up with Izzo's ongoing friendship with UCLA head coach Mick Cronin. The two of them are among the most experienced head coaches in the Big Ten. Cronin has been the Bruins' head coach since 2019, but he was also the head coach at Murray State from 2003-06 and, more notably, the head guy at Cincinnati from 2006-19.

The two of them are two of the more old-school coaches out there, too. Both Izzo and Cronin are tougher, hard-nosed coaches who aren't going to go easy on their players and are probably not names college basketball officials look forward to facing.

"He's always done a great job," Izzo said about Cronin. "He's a different bird, but I think he does it the right way, and I think he holds people accountable like nobody I know. I mean, my press conferences are boring compared to his. I watch his [pressers] just to get excited.

"So, why do I like him? Because I think he says what he's supposed to say. I think he does what he's supposed to do, and I think he's tougher than nails. The kids play hard. And he's had good teams and he's had average teams --- [he] coaches them the same way."

Michigan State's Tom Izzo previews an upcoming game against UCLA during a press conference at the Breslin Center on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026. | Jacob Cotsonika, Michigan State Spartans on SI

