Most Important Spartan Defenders vs. UCLA
The Michigan State Spartans are taking on the UCLA Bruins this Saturday in a Big Ten homecoming matchup.
MSU is trying to stop the bleeding after two consecutive losses. The Spartans are coming off a loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on the road last Saturday.
Jonathan Smith’s team still has all its goals in front of it. If the Spartans can win this Saturday, they only need two wins to reach bowl eligibility for the first time in four seasons.
The Bruins are coming off the upset of the college football season, defeating Penn State for interim coach Tim Skipper’s first victory. UCLA put up 42 points in the game, its most since it scored 42 against Stanford in 2023.
MSU must be prepared on the defensive side of the ball, or the Bruins will keep their momentum going and catch the Spartans off guard. Joe Rossi needs players on his unit to step up, or the Spartans will be in trouble.
So, who are the most important defensive players for MSU entering this game? Let’s break them down.
Linebacker Jordan Hall
Hall has been MSU’s best defensive player this season, and he faces a big task this Saturday.
UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava rushed for over 120 yards and three touchdowns last week, so Hall will be his spy. MSU cannot let Iamaleava run wild on the defense, as quarterbacks have had success with their legs against the Spartans.
Hall has been excellent for MSU this season, and he knows what lies ahead for him. Expect him to be all over the field again this Saturday.
Defensive end Jalen Thompson
After recording his first sack in almost two years on Saturday, Thompson has found some positive momentum.
He has been a solid run-stopper from the defensive end spot this season, and he must keep that going against the Bruins, who have discovered their ground game.
The Spartans need Thompson to set the edge and keep contain, not allowing runners to get to the outside. MSU should have defensive success if it can stop the Bruins’ run game.
Cornerback Malcolm Bell
Despite a shaky secondary, Bell has played well this season.
According to Pro Football Focus, Bell has allowed only 68 yards against him and just one touchdown in coverage this season. He has been MSU’s best cover corner by a wide margin.
UCLA wide receiver Kwazi Gilmer has been an impact player for this team, and Bell will be tasked with defending him. The Spartans need Bell to take away UCLA’s best perimeter receiver.
