MSU's Week 2 Threat in Boston College’s Kickers
In the nail-biting finish against the Boston College Eagles last year, the Michigan State Spartans ended up losing to a last-minute touchdown that sealed the game at 23-19.
The final difference was four points, and had the Eagles been stuck with a less capable kicker, MSU still could have come out on top.
Instead, BC's place-kicker Luca Lombardo, with a learning Liam Connor behind him, only missed once, scoring five points across three extra point attempts and a field goal.
Now that Lombardo has come back for round two, and Connor has become experienced as well after taking over for Lombardo from an injury. What must be done to stop them and win the revenge game against Boston College?
Immense Pressure On BC
- Last season, MSU failed to apply much pressure to kickers, allowing 78 points to kickers across the season, and even though those points did not affect blowouts, they did affect the close games.
- Entering a revenge game poised to be close, with many of the same players returning from both Boston College and MSU, the small points will be the points that win the game.
- One kick can shift the tide of the game by three points, and whether pressure comes from the intimidating Linebacker Jordan Hall, or by the noise of the fans, more pressure must be added to give a higher chance of a missed kick.
Farther Distance For Defense
- The farther a kick is, the harder it will be to make, which is precisely where MSU's secret weapon, Ryan Eckley, comes in.
- Eckley played fantastically during the Spartans' Week 1 match against the Western Michigan Broncos, punting beautifully within the 20 many times and sticking the Broncos within the two-yard line twice.
- Although a perfect four quarters by the defense is hoped for, it will rarely ever happen for any team, but the further away from the endzone BC is, the better chances they will be out of both Lomardo's and Connor's field goal range by fourth down.
The Eagles' special teams will be one of the most important parts of the game if it becomes a close match-up; however, even more importance falls to the Spartans' side with wide receiver Nick Marsh and tight end Jack Velling, who have yet to step up on offense this year.
A shutdown on the Eagles' kickers will only prove helpful if the offense can execute and put points on the board itself.
If MSU can do that, which is well within the realm of their abilities, week two has not only a chance to be a huge win for the Spartans but also a statement.
