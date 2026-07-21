What Derailed MSU Last Season, And How It Can Be Avoided

The Spartans are in the hunt for a national championship this year, which means every single game matters, no matter how tough the opponent is expected to be or how much the game seems to matter.

This was the case last season as well, when the Spartans entered the Big Ten Tournament as one of the teams best suited to win the whole thing, and it didn't look like it would be the end of the world if they lost, because March Madness was right around the corner.

Michigan State basketball players Coen Carr, left, and Jeremy Fears Jr., right, have a laugh talking about their coach Tom Izzo during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

But at the end of the day, MSU lost to the UCLA Bruins in the Big Ten Tournament, which led to that loss repeating itself against a different team in the March Madness tournament, and it cannot happen again this year.

What Happened Against UCLA

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler, right, and UCLA's Tyler Bilodeau battle for a rebound during the first half on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Spartans entered the matchup as the higher seed and with every reasonable expectation that they would win, as in their regular-season match against the Bruins, they absolutely dominated and blew them out.

But that led to an expected easy game, and UCLA came out swinging much harder than in their last meeting, and before anybody could see what was going on, the Bruins were suddenly commanding the game.

Mar 13, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Donovan Dent (2) drives to the basket against the Michigan State Spartans during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans were able to make a comeback bid, but it was too little, too late, and they lost the game 88-84; however, it didn't seem like the end of the world because it was not the March Madness tournament, which mattered much more because of the national title on the line.

But what UCLA did was exactly what would happen against the team that knocked MSU out of the tournament: UConn took a lead, especially at halftime, by being up eight.

Mar 27, 2026; Washington, DC, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo and UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley react after the game in a Sweet Sixteen game of the East Regional of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Spartans tried to pull off a comeback, but it was once again too late, and history repeated itself as they lost by four points, 67-63.

How MSU Can Avoid It This Year

Legendary Michigan State University men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo is also one of the greatest male athletes to hail from the Upper Peninsula. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is not required that a team win its conference tournament in order to win March Madness, but what can be gleaned from these two losses last year is that MSU cannot afford to run out of steam.

They have an incredibly deep roster with some stars possibly coming back , and this works to their advantage with a healthy rotation of veterans and freshmen, excellence in the paint, and excellence on the perimeter.

Michigan State guard Jeremy Fears Jr. celebrates the 77-69 win over Louisville in the NCAA Tournament second round at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

All that is needed now, more than even a breakout star , is excellence in stamina, which the team certainly has, but they need to ensure they have it when the brightest lights are being shone upon them.

If that comes by them winning the Big Ten Tournament, then that is an added bonus, but more importantly, they cannot suffer a failed comeback and lose momentum again; history might repeat itself once more.