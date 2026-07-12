These Summer Jump-Shot Progressions Elevate MSU’s Ceiling

HOLT, Mich. --- The second week of games at the Moneyball Pro-Am has officially wrapped up.

Two weeks ago, many of the "J" names stood out for Michigan State at Holt High School, as my three "winners" for Week 1 were Jeremy Fears Jr., Jasiah Jervis, and Julius Avent. Moneyball didn't play the next week, with the Fourth of July coming up. These are the three names that impressed during Week 2:

Cam Ward

Team Faygo and Michigan State's Cam Ward ducks against Team Motorcars during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

One of the stars of the week is rising sophomore Cam Ward . He scored a total of 68 points across his two games for Team Faygo at Moneyball this week, but the solid majority of that came during a 47-point night this past Tuesday.

Here's the interesting part: Ward wasn't just dominating the paint. He made seven three-pointers that night. Through four days of competition and 12 total games, nobody else has made seven threes in a game. Again, this is Cam Ward we're talking about here. He and three-point shots felt like oil and water during his freshman season, but this is something that Ward is legitimately working on for the future.

Michigan State's Cam Ward looks to score against UConn during the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament at Capital One Arena on Friday, March 27, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

"I'm definitely going to probably start to ramp it up a little bit and enhance it now, because it's getting closer to that time of the back end of the summer," Ward said on Thursday. "That's something important that I'm going to kind of start doing and honing in the next couple of weeks, as far as practice goes."

That development will be something to watch moving forward. Ward says he hasn't earned that "green light" from Tom Izzo and the staff yet, but he describes obtaining it as a goal for him in the future. Even if Ward isn't shooting threes this year, it wouldn't feel surprising if he takes shots from mid-range more frequently.

Michigan State's Cam Ward blocks a North Dakota State shot during the first round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 19, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Ward is now, technically, the leading scorer at the Moneyball Pro-Am up to this point with 124 total points. Coen Carr leads everybody with 35.0 points per game, but he did not play during the second day of competition back on Thursday, June 25.

Coen Carr

Michigan State's Coen Carr defends against Louisville during the second round of the NCAA Tournament at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Speaking of Carr, he also had a pretty big week at Moneyball. He scored 46 points on Tuesday for Team Tri-Star Trust, and he then scored 38 points on Thursday during a game that went into double overtime.

Carr also made four three-pointers during his first game of the week, and he then made two more on Thursday. Carr is under even more pressure to start getting his three-point shot to fall, so there is a positive sign there, but he also averaged 2.8 made three-pointers per game last summer at Moneyball, so take it all with a grain of salt.

Michigan State's Coen Carr looks on during a game against Michigan at the Breslin Center on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

What is a little more concrete is that I think Carr's shot looks a little smoother and quicker than last year. There seems to be more confidence behind each shot, and it at least feels like each try is more likely to go in.

Carr made just 27.6% of his three-point shots last season, which was the first time he started regularly attempting them. He's slowly made progress as a shooter across his three seasons at Michigan State.

2026 Coen Carr explosive athleticism pic.twitter.com/b0RzxdtCg0 — Pitless (@pitlessball) March 29, 2026

Carr didn't take any threes as a freshman; he occasionally took one as a sophomore, and he then took 2.2 per game as a junior. If that progression continues, Carr's numbers should see an uptick this season, which would be huge for both his NBA stock and MSU's offensive outlook.

Kaleb Glenn

Team BLT’s and Michigan State's Kaleb Glenn looks on during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

I also came away from Thursday's games pretty impressed with Kaleb Glenn . He dropped 37 points that night while also knocking down four threes. Glenn's 116 points ranked fourth in the event, behind Ward (124), Jervis (119), and Avent (118).

Glenn is a player who I become more impressed with the more that I pay attention to and watch. His form on three-point shots looks extremely textbook. That feels impressive to me, given that Glenn is still learning to trust his right knee again, which he injured last June.

Team BLT’s and Michigan State's Kaleb Glenn moves the ball against Team LAFCU during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Glenn also has plenty of ways to get to the rim and use his 6'7" height to his advantage. It's easy to forget, but Glenn was supposed to be the top player in MSU's four-person transfer portal class last offseason.

Michigan State was missing a more athletic, dynamic player in its frontcourt all of last season. That player was sitting on the bench, injured.

Team BLT’s and Michigan State's Kaleb Glenn shoots before the game against Team LAFCU during the Moneyball Pro-Am on Thursday, June 25, 2026, at Holt High School. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Glenn is going to be a very valued part of this coming rotation, whether he's a starter or probably the sixth man coming off the bench. The fact that Izzo can feel good about himself at the three or the four only opens up more opportunities for him to see the court.