What MSU Football Can Achieve in Final Two Regular Season Games

The Spartans were not expected to be one of the best teams in the Big Ten going into this season, as they were coming off a year with one Big Ten win and had a new head coach.

The more realistic goal was that the Spartans would be able to reach a bowl game, which would entail a minimum of at least six wins this season. There were quite a lot of games that gave the opportunity for a good win, and starting the season 2-0 made it look more possible than ever.

Ever since then, though, the Spartans have lost most games, and not much has gone right. They have only won one game since their 2-0 start, against the Michigan Wolverines, which was the biggest of the year and the only one that seems to matter at this point, with a bowl game out of the equation. They lost their most recent match against Washington.

However, I would say that both of the games MSU has left on its schedule are going to be huge for the program's immediate future when it comes to recruits, and if they can win both of them, more eyes will be on them than ever.

Why MSU's Next Game Matters Against Oregon

The Ducks have had their struggles this season, but they have been able to rebound and become a decently ranked team again. They may even have a shot at the playoffs if things start to go wild in the Big Ten.

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That's why Spartan Nation needs to hope for a miracle upset, because a ranked win when all hope seems lost would be huge for grabbing the attention of recruits. The reputation boost would also come from the fact that MSU knocked a team fully out of the CFP.

If Oregon were a team like the Georgia Bulldogs, who look to be far and away better than their opponents, this would be a faulty thing to hope for, but the Ducks have had a game this year with seven turnovers!

If MSU's defense can do what it did against Michigan, then they will have a real shot at winning and changing the future of the program. But Oregon is not the only game left on the schedule.

Why MSU's Final Game Matters Against Rutgers

The Spartans had four wins last year, but only one in the conference. This year, the record may look worse, but the strength of the record might be a little higher.

But one win less than last season is still one win less than last season, so taking the next step forward despite the challenges means that MSU needs to win against Rutgers. Not only would it mean that they get the same record as last year with a bit of a harder schedule, but it would also mean they had two in-conference wins.

When in a rebuilding phase, the importance of taking a step forward cannot be overstated, and against a very beatable opponent in the Scarlet Knights, that step needs to be taken.