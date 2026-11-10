Why MSU Football's Bowl Game Hopes Not Done Yet

The Spartans are coming off the biggest win of the year, though it is only their first Big Ten win of the season and the biggest game of the year in general. Beating the Michigan Wolverines was not something that was anticipated, and doing it with a stout defensive performance was not what was expected either.

But now that MSU fans have not only been fired up by the win, but also been given something to root for in the future, the unexpected and impossible is seeming to be a little bit more possible by the day, and one of the biggest impossibilities started a couple of weeks ago when MSU received its sixth loss of the season.

With six losses, MSU would need to win out, and that had to start with a win against Michigan; everything else would come after and be very unlikely. But now that the Spartans have gotten the ball rolling with the help of their best unit , just how far can they go, and how possible is it that they reach a bowl game?

Can MSU Reach a Bowl Game? Schedule Says Yes

Michigan State receiver Bryson Williams, right, celebrates his catch with receiver Chrishon McCray in the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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Ohio State PREREGISTER TO PLAY

It would be a pipe dream for MSU to reach a bowl game and an even .500 season in a circumstance where they have teams like Iowa, USC, and Ohio State in the final three games of the year. Luckily for the Spartans, though, they do not have a schedule near that level of difficulty. In fact, their schedule is probably one of the more winnable in the Big Ten, despite their low standings.

Hope Is Alive

This is because they are facing many teams that have been in losing positions themselves. There are the Washington Huskies, who are currently sitting at 5-4 after a sad loss against Penn State, and who could be stuffed by MSU's defense if the unit plays well again.

Then there are the Oregon Ducks, who have looked to be better after stumbling a bit in the middle of the season, but have certainly been vulnerable. If MSU can turn the match into a mirror of what happened against Michigan, they can win.

Then, finally, there are the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, who have a worse overall record than MSU, sitting at 2-7, and are probably the worst team in the Big Ten. Every game left on the schedule is winnable, and while it may seem unlikely, with the momentum shift from beating Michigan, a bowl game could still be on the horizon.