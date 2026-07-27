What Klepov's NHL Departure Means for MSU Hockey

Michigan State hockey took a hit it didn't seem prepared for on Saturday.

The Spartans announced their official roster for the upcoming 2026-27 season, and everything seemed to be in order. MSU had 10 first-round picks listed, but that number dropped to nine after Nikita Klepov changed course and signed a three-year, entry-level deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

Why Klepov Leaving Hurts

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; NHL prospect Nikita Klepov before the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's hard to know who is and isn't eligible these days, but Klepov signing that deal with Anaheim makes him ineligible to play NCAA hockey. Michigan State definitely didn't seem to think this was a real possibility; it probably wouldn't have released its roster otherwise.

Klepov was picked 15th overall in June by the Ducks. His commitment to MSU first came way back in November 2024, and everything seemed set for him to be a serious part of the Spartans' attack this season. Klepov led the OHL in points (97) last year, scoring 37 goals with 60 assists across 67 appearances for the Saginaw Spirit.

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Nikita Klepov reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the fifteenth pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What makes Klepov's decision to sign right away intriguing is the risk he's taking. Outside of the very top prospects, most don't go straight to the NHL. Klepov is reportedly ineligible to play in the AHL because he's too young. This basically means Klepov will either play in the NHL right off the bat, or he'll have to go back to Saginaw in the OHL, where competition won't be as stiff as what he would have seen at Michigan State.

It's tough to blame Klepov for betting on himself, though. The Ducks probably would've encouraged him not to sign and go to MSU if they didn't think he had a real shot at making the roster.

How Outlook for Current Roster Changes

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks with players on the bench during the second period in the game against Michigan on Friday, Jan. 19, 2024, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The tough part of losing Klepov is that he would've been one of the Spartans' better skaters this coming year. His elite production in the OHL at age 17 means he probably would have been a first- or second-line winger for what would have almost certainly been his only year at Michigan State.

Adam Nightingale's deep roster of talent means this shouldn't be a season-defining loss, though. Again, there are still nine first-round picks on the roster. It pretty much evens everything out, too, since MSU unexpectedly added 31st overall pick Tommy Bleyl to this year's roster when he had previously been expected not to join the Spartans until the 2027-28 season.

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Tommy Bleyl reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the thirty first pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There will still be plenty of talent among Michigan State's forwards this year. The Spartans will have six first-round picks playing either on the wings or at center, including Ryker Lee, Cayden Lindstrom, Mason West, Cullen Potter, Ethan Belchetz, and Jack Hextall. MSU has Bleyl and Chase Reid for first-rounders on defense, as well as Joshua Ravensbergen at goalie.

It's still going to be one of the most talented college hockey rosters of all time, at least from a draft pick perspective. Michigan State now has 17 total NHL draft picks on its roster, up from 15 during the 2025-26 season. Klepov's departure also opens a roster spot for Nightingale to fill.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale talks with the team in practice during hockey media day on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The main question for MSU is whether going all-in on pure talent is enough to make a Frozen Four or win a National Championship. All the picks the Spartans have are great, but Michigan State will have a lot of 18- or 19-year-olds playing a sport against people who are 21, 22, or maybe older.

Nightingale's success has shown that it definitely works fine over the long run. MSU has won three straight Big Ten regular-season titles for a reason. The difficult part has been breaking through during the NCAA Tournament. Michigan State has been the top seed in its region three straight seasons now, but Nightingale hasn't brought the Spartans back to the Frozen Four yet.

Michigan State's Ryker Lee celebrates his goal against Minnesota during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There is a chance that MSU's lack of national tournament success has happened by, well, chance. Denver won the National Championship this past season with a roster that is just about as young as the Spartans' was last year, without having a single first-round pick on the roster. Michigan got to the Frozen Four with a team even younger.

The NCAA's single-elimination format brings an element of randomness. It's tough enough to predict the NHL playoffs, and they play best-of-seven series in the pros. Michigan State's 2-3 record in the NCAA tournament is a concern, but other programs have shown that it's very much possible for MSU to win four tournament games in a row and win a national title.