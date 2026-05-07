MSU Hockey Commit Reid Primed To Go Early in NHL Draft

There is a pretty good chance Michigan State hockey will be adding another elite NHL draft pick next season.

On Tuesday, the NHL's first-round draft order was set with the league's draft lottery. That had an impact on 2007-born defenseman Chase Reid , who has been committed to MSU since August 2024. Reid just had 18 goals and 30 assists for 48 points in 45 games with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL this past season.

NHL.com Mock Draft

Dec 31, 2025; St. Paul, Minnesota, USA; USA defensemen Chase Reid (25) celebrates his power play goal against Sweden with forward James Hagens (10) during the second period in group play during the 2026 IIHF World Junior Championship at Grand Casino Arena. | Nick Wosika-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Adam Kimelman and Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com both released a mock draft for the first 16 selections of this year's NHL Draft. Both of them see Reid going in the top five.

Morreale has Reid going first between the two. He says Reid will go fourth overall to the Chicago Blackhawks. Led by former first overall pick Connor Bedard, Chicago went 29-39-14 (72 points) to finish last in the Central Division in the Western Conference.

Feb 14, 2023; Montreal, Quebec, CAN; View of a Chicago Blackhawks logo on a jersey worn by a member of the team against the Montreal Canadiens during the third period at Bell Centre. | David Kirouac-Imagn Images

"He's intelligent, knows when to move with the puck or pass it, can quarterback a power play and has overcome much adversity to reach this point in his career," Morreale wrote about Reid.

Kimelman has Reid going one pick later to the New York Rangers. They just went 34-39-9 (77 points) to finish last in the Metropolitan Division of the Eastern Conference. Also, Kimelman says that Reid is committed to joining the Spartans next season, which would be a slightly interesting development.

Apr 15, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) shoots the puck against the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second period at Benchmark International Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Reid's Potential Arrival

It hasn't necessarily been clear whether Reid would come to Michigan State for the 2026-27 season or the 2027-28 season. Elite Prospects has him slated for '27-28, as does College Hockey News. Reid's social media activity seems to indicate he might be coming next season, as does Kimelman's detail.

Firstly, Reid posted some photos on Instagram earlier this week, captioning them "Thank you SSM" and adding red and white hearts, a reference to his OHL team. That seems like a relatively textbook goodbye-type post.

An even more significant indication is that Michigan State hockey's official account is now officially tagged on Reid's Instagram bio. It would be a bit unusual to do that if the plan was to go to the NHL or stay with Sault Ste. Marie for another season.

There was another clue in the past, in hindsight. MSU mentioned Reid in some press releases back in December when talking about the Team USA roster for the IIHF World Junior Championships. Reid scored two goals and had two assists (four points) in five games with the junior national team. Michigan State head coach Adam Nightingale will be coaching the U.S. team next winter.

Michigan State's head coach Adam Nightingale calls out to players during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images