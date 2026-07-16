Inside MSU Hockey's Plethora of First-Round Talent

More than one out of every three players on Michigan State's next hockey roster will be a first-round pick.

The Spartans are currently slotted to have 10 first-round picks on their 2026-27 roster. It's a level of pure talent that makes expectations sky-high in East Lansing. Let's take a look at all 10 of them:

Returning Players

Michigan State's Ryker Lee celebrates his goal against Minnesota during the first period on Friday, Jan. 23, 2026, at Munn Ice Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryker Lee

MSU's best returning player is Ryker Lee. He scored 15 goals and totaled 15 assists during his freshman season with the program and seems ready to take on a first-line role. Lee was picked by the Nashville Predators with the 25th overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Lee is also a fan favorite with his offensive creativity and exceptional stick-handling. Another season of him playing at Munn is bound to be quite entertaining.

Michigan State's Cayden Lindstrom looks on during hockey practice on Thursday, Sept. 25, 2025, at Munn Arena in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Cayden Lindstrom

The player on the Spartans' roster perhaps facing the most pressure is Cayden Lindstrom. He was picked fourth overall in the 2024 NHL Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, but a back injury has derailed things a bit.

Lindstrom had just 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 31 games for Michigan State last season. For both his and MSU's sake, how Lindstrom responds will be a big story.

Incoming 2025 Draft Picks

Oct 3, 2025; Tempe, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions forward Gavin McKenna (72) skates against Arizona State Sun Devils defender Cullen Potter (12) during the second period at Mullett Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Cullen Potter

Michigan State's biggest transfer portal addition was Cullen Potter . The original plan had been for Potter to come to MSU in the first place, but he eventually flipped to Arizona State. Potter went 32nd overall in the 2025 NHL Draft to the Calgary Flames and scored 12 goals with 24 assists for 26 points across just 24 games for the Sun Devils last season.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Joshua Ravensbergen is interviewed after being selected as the 30th overall pick to the San Jose Sharks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Joshua Ravensbergen

MSU is also getting a new goalie. To replace Trey Augustine, who signed with the Detroit Red Wings organization after three years in net for the Spartans, Michigan State went out and got Joshua Ravensbergen . He was one of two goalies to go in the first round in 2025, being picked 30th overall by the San Jose Sharks.

Ravensbergen is coming off a big season with the Prince George Cougars in the WHL. He finished the regular season with a .919 save percentage, 2.51 GAA, and a record of 32-13-0. His big frame at either 6'4" or 6'5" makes him one of the top goalie prospects on the NHL's radar.

Jun 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Mason West is selected as the 29th overall pick to the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round of the 2025 NHL Draft at Peacock Theater. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mason West

The pick just before Ravensbergen will also play for Michigan State. That's forward Mason West, who was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks. He'll be another big piece on the Spartans' attack.

Last season, West played for the Fargo Force in the USHL during his age-18 season. West turns 19 next month. He scored 10 goals and dished out 15 assists for 25 points across 38 regular-season games.

MSU's Huge 2026 NHL Draft

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; NHL prospect Chase Reid before the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chase Reid

Michigan State is also bringing in highly touted defenseman Chase Reid . He was selected seventh overall last month by the Seattle Kraken, which was later than most were expecting. Reid averaged more than a point per game last year in the OHL, despite being a defenseman. He scored 18 goals with 30 assists for 48 points across 45 regular-season games, also finishing with a plus-27 on-ice rating.

Landing Reid was a big step in the Spartans replacing each of their first-line defenders from last year, Matt Basgall and Colin Ralph, as well as Maxim Strbak. The Chesterfield, Mich., native is bound to be one of the biggest names on the roster.

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Nikita Klepov reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the fifteenth pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Anaheim Ducks at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nikita Klepov

Another player who should contribute to the Spartans' attack is Nikita Klepov. He was selected 15th overall this year by the Anaheim Ducks. A dual Russian-American citizen, Klepov won't have to travel that far after playing for the Saginaw Spirit in the OHL last year.

Klepov absolutely dominated OHL competition last season, despite being just 17 all season. He totaled a whopping 97 points in just 67 regular-season games, with 37 goals and 60 assists. That was enough to lead the OHL in points, also netting him league Rookie of the Year honors.

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; NHL prospect Ethan Belchetz before the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ethan Belchetz

Another new, high-profile forward for Michigan State is Ethan Belchetz. He was an elite goal-scorer for the Windsor Spitfires in the OHL last year, scoring 34 goals with 25 assists (59 points) in 57 games. Belchetz was drafted 17th overall by the Utah Mammoth.

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Jack Hextall reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman and former NHL player Lanny McDonald after being selected with the thirtieth pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jack Hextall

One of MSU's new centers will be Jack Hextall. He went 30th overall to the Calgary Flames. Hextall played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL last season, scoring 20 goals with 38 assists for 58 points in 59 regular-season games.

Jun 26, 2026; Buffalo, New York, USA; Tommy Bleyl reacts beside NHL commissioner Gary Bettman after being selected with the thirty first pick in the first round of the 2026 NHL Draft by the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center. Mandatory Credit: Timothy T. Ludwig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tommy Bleyl

The very next pick was another Spartan, as Nashville took defenseman Tommy Bleyl at No. 31 overall. Bleyl was actually originally expected to spend another year in the QMJHL with the Moncton Wildcats, but Bleyl is now planning to join Michigan State this year instead. Part of the reason for that may be MSU's misses on this year's No. 4 overall pick, Daxon Rudolph (Denver), and the 2027 projected No. 1 overall pick, Landon DuPoint (Michigan).