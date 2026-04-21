What To Know About MSU Portal Target Franck Kepnang

The search for Michigan State's next center has now extended beyond two weeks

Tuesday is the last day of the 15-day window for non-graduate players to enter the transfer portal. Those already in the portal can remain there indefinitely, meaning there is no definitive timeline for when MSU has its guy .

Basics on Franck Kepnang

Jan 31, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) and Northwestern Wildcats forward Tre Singleton (8) jump for the ball during the first half at Welsh-Ryan Arena. | David Banks-Imagn Images

Washington transfer Franck Kepnang has been the latest name to draw some buzz. He will be a seventh-year senior next season by the benefit of a COVID waiver and two medical redshirts. Kepnang averaged 6.2 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks per game last season for the Huskies while starting in 25 of his 27 appearances.

It was reported that Kepnang had a Zoom meeting with MSU and is in the process of setting up a visit to East Lansing. The other known visitors to East Lansing are Charlotte transfer Anton Bonke and Charleston transfer Christian Reeves.

Long Injury History

Jan 29, 2026; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) is guarded by Illinois Fighting Illini center Tomislav Ivisic (13) during the first half at State Farm Center. | Ron Johnson-Imagn Images

The big concern is the reason why Kepnang still has eligibility. After starting his career at Oregon, Kepnang transferred to Washington, where he's spent the past four years. Across those first three seasons in Seattle, Kepnang only played in 32 games combined. Michigan State had eight players appear in more games than that this season alone.

Having a starting center only matters if that person is healthy. There is always a risk of a player getting hurt, especially with big men who are really bigger than humans are supposed to be. The center MSU gets from the portal will be a major component of next year's team. Taking Kepnang, who also missed Washington's final six games of the 2025-26 season with another leg injury, would be quite the gamble.

Great Defense, Limited Offensive Production

Jan 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes guard Bruce Thornton (2) is hit in the face by Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) during the second half at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The main pluses to Kepnang are his rim protection and his rebounding. His 2.1 blocks per game this season were the second-most in the Big Ten, only behind Michigan's Aday Mara's 2.6 per game. KenPom also had him ranked as the No. 6 offensive rebounder in the conference this year and the No. 19 defensive rebounder.

Kepnang is limited on the other end. He doesn't have the offensive skillset that Jaxon Kohler or Carson Cooper had. A lot of his field goals this year were dunks and alley-oops; he's not really a threat from mid-range, and he's certainly not a threat from behind the arc, with no made threes in his career. Getting such a defensively focused big would put a ton of pressure on Jesse McCulloch and Cam Ward to produce more offensively next season, which is another risk.

Feb 22, 2025; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Washington Huskies center Franck Kepnang (11) reacts during the second half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images