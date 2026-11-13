What To Make of Anton Bonke's Start to MSU's Season

The Spartans looked like they had found a good replacement at the center position in Anton Bonke, as he had a great opportunity coming up against the highly ranked Duke Blue Devils.

However, he was given a very small amount of time on the court and was therefore not able to perform to the standards that many would like him to. The team may have been victorious, but it may have also taken a step or two backward from finding its answer at center.

Breaking Down Anton Bonke's Performances

Michigan State’s Anton Bonke scores against Toledo during the second half on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

In his first game with the Spartans against Quinnipiac, Bonke played 20 minutes, and he made the time worth it by producing 11 points and a shocking 13 rebounds, while only turning the ball over once. He also had two blocks.

In his second game, he played only 13 minutes against Toledo but it made sense as the next game on the schedule was Duke, and MSU easily blew out Toledo. Bonke still produced nine points and seven rebounds, but had two turnovers.

However, against the Blue Devils, Bonke still had only 13 minutes, even though the game was against one of the toughest teams in the country. He had just two points and one rebound, with one turnover, while being a starter.

Is It Time To Worry About Bonke?

The drop-off in stats is definitely concerning for the big man. Going from 11 points to nine then to two is not a good look, nor is having 13 rebounds then seven to just one. The smaller amount of time on the court also does not look good at first glance.

However, the game was one for the backcourt and the guards to handle for the most part, as surprising as that was considering the Blue Devils' size and roster talent.

Jordan Scott took over the role of blocking shots with six blocks on the night, Scott and Carr had multiple steals, Scott, again, had nine rebounds, and most of the rest of the defensive roles on the team were taken care of.

On top of that, Cam Ward had his breakout game on the offensive side of the ball, Jeremy Fears Jr. was dishing the ball out to anybody and everybody, and as always, Carr was doing a lot at the rim.

Bonke and the rest of the big men are all still learning what it is like to play on the biggest of stages, and getting a taste but not having to be relied on was likely the best approach to both Bonke's development and the team's chances of winning for this game specifically, so there is nothing to worry about.