Every Starting Spot Up for Grabs During MSU's Fall Camp

A few starting spots have yet to be determined for Michigan State headed into the fall.

Having a few competitions is natural. The Spartans have 62 new players this season, making up more than half of the roster. These are the spots on the field where things are not quite so certain:

Wide Receiver

Michigan State wide receiver Bryson Williams lines up to run a route during the first day of fall camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The competition that's going to draw the most attention is in the wide receiving corps. Michigan State is losing starting receivers Nick Marsh and Omari Kelly from last year, and no proven, surefire starter came in through the portal during the winter. Transfers KK Smith (Notre Dame) and Fredrick Moore (Michigan) were backups at their previous stops, and Jameel Gardner Jr. was the third-leading receiver at FCS-level Jackson State last year.

MSU's crop of sophomores (or redshirt freshmen) is also a big part of the conversation. Charles Taplin made a lot of noise during the spring, and Bryson Williams is another interesting option after he became a full-time wide receiver this offseason, after being a hybrid running back/wideout as a true freshman. Chrishon McCray can be sharpied in as a starter, but those other two spots out wide are very much up in the air.

Tight Ends

Michigan State tight end Jayden Savoury catches a pass during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The production from the tight ends will be another point of intrigue this fall. Michigan State seemed to have sophomore Jayden Savoury and senior Brennan Parachek as its top two tight ends during drills on Thursday morning, but that's hardly a permanent thing. Kai Rios was running with the first-teamers during the spring scrimmage back in April, plus freshman Eddie Whiting has also been making a bunch of noise.

Ferris State transfer Carson Gulker complicates the battle even more. He's hardly a traditional tight end, but that doesn't mean he won't play this year. Gulker can run with the ball, catch it, and even throw it. Where he lines up in certain formations and what he does will be what I'm looking for once the pads are on.

Offensive Line Spots

Michigan State’s Conner Moore, right, and Ben Murawski run a drill during football practice on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

There doesn't seem to be a firm starting five for MSU just yet. Four names feel certain to be on there: Ben Murawski, Nick Sharpe, Trent Fraley, and Conner Moore . Murawski will be the left tackle, and Fraley will be the center. There is more of a question about where Sharpe and Moore will be, though.

Moore was the Spartans' starting right tackle last year, but there may be a shift to guard coming this season. He was playing right guard during the spring game in April, and Michigan State could potentially put either Georgia Southern transfer Robert Wright Jr. or junior Rakeem Johnson at his old spot on the right side.

Michigan State offensive line coach Nick Tabacca observes practice during the first day of training camp on Thursday, August 6, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Wright was one of the Spartans' better and quieter pickups of the offseason. He was a starter at Georgia Southern last year and went the whole year without committing a penalty. His three remaining years of eligibility make him an even more interesting commodity. Johnson, now a junior, is MSU's most versatile lineman. He's played 90 snaps at right tackle in his career thus far.

Left or right guard would make sense for Moore, and it's worth noting that he was working on the left side of the offensive line during a drill on Thursday. Sharpe played left guard at South Carolina last year, but before that, he played on the right side at Wake Forest. That was while he played for Nick Tabacca, who's now again Sharpe's offensive line coach in East Lansing.

Outside Linebacker

Sep 7, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) leaps over Buffalo Bulls linebacker Dion Crawford (18) and runs in for a touchdown during the first half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Perhaps the biggest "can't lose" battle will be for the second starting linebacker spot. MIKE linebacker Jordan Hall is as solid a starter as there is on the roster. Somebody is going to have to start next to him, though.

The two contenders here are Buffalo transfer Dion Crawford and Auburn transfer Caleb Wheatland . They're two of the most proven gets of the offseason for Michigan State. Crawford will be an interesting pass-rushing or blitzing option with 12.0 career sacks and a Third Team All-MAC selection in 2024. Wheatland was a starter at Maryland two seasons ago, but only appeared in a few games with Auburn in 2025 before transferring this offseason again.

Michigan State's Brady Pretzlaff, left, and Caleb Wheatland participate in a drill during the football Spring Showcase on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Wheatland probably has the edge here. He's got the Big Ten experience, and Crawford was also getting reps in as a second option at MIKE during the spring. Still, Crawford gives MSU some flexibility with what it can do at linebacker, and he should still be on the field a fair amount this fall, even if it's not as a starter.