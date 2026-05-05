Michigan State's Recruiting Class Slips But Remains Loaded

Tom Izzo has never placed much stock in recruiting rankings throughout his tenure as Michigan State's head coach. For him, player development and fit within his system have always mattered more than where a prospect lands on a national list.

This recruiting cycle, however, has felt different, both among fans and, by Izzo's own admission, among the coaching staff. The Spartans have four incoming freshmen committed in Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor, CJ Medlock, and Julius Avent. While Michigan State built one of the better classes in the country, recent commitments at other programs and updated player rankings have pushed several schools ahead of the Spartans, dropping them outside the top 10 nationally.

Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo tells a story to the media while recalling his very first Sweet 16 during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | Eric Seals / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Michigan State Falls in the Recruiting Rankings

Not long ago, Michigan State landed a top-two recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, a rare distinction for the program. According to Rivals, the Spartans' only other top-three class came in 2016, with the 2023 class being the only other group to crack the top five.

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo reacts to foul call during the second half of NCAA Tournament Second Round against Louisville at KeyBank Center in Buffalo on Saturday, March 21, 2026. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Several developments have since reshuffled the national rankings. The top-ranked player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes, committed to Kansas, immediately vaulting the Jayhawks into the top five. Arkansas landed 4-star prospect Miikka Muurinen, who spent last season playing overseas in Serbia.

Baylor added Dylan Mingo, who committed to the Bears after decommitting from North Carolina. Perhaps most significantly for the standings, Jason Crowe, committed to Missouri, saw his individual ranking jump from a 4-star prospect to the seventh-ranked player in the country, which pushed Missouri into the top four of the team rankings.

Mar 19, 2026; Buffalo, NY, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Tom Izzo looks on during the second half against the North Dakota State Bison during a first round game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at Keybank Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Michigan State, meanwhile, has not added any new commitments and remains at four players in the class. In a cycle where other programs made late splashes, staying put has come at a cost in the rankings.

What the Spartans' Class Looks Like

Jasiah Jervis

Stepinac’s Jasiah Jervis is the Journal News/ lohud Boys Basketball Private School Player of the Year March 26, 2026. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jervis is the highest-ranked player in Michigan State's class according to Rivals, checking in at 32nd overall nationally. A natural scorer out of White Plains, New York, Jervis played his high school ball at Archbishop Stepinac, where the 6-foot-4 shooting guard established himself as one of the most reliable go-to scorers in the country. His standout play this season earned him a spot on the McDonald's All-American team, one of the most prestigious honors a high school player can receive.

Ethan Taylor

Center Ethan Taylor on an official visit to Michigan State. | Ethan Taylor / Michigan State Basketball

Taylor was once the highest-ranked player in the Spartans' class but has since fallen to 40th overall in the national rankings following a somewhat underwhelming season at Link Academy. Despite the slide, Taylor is still widely regarded as a player with significant upside. The seven-foot center is a gifted shot blocker and a reliable lob threat, tools that translate well to the college level and fit naturally within Izzo's frontcourt system.

CJ Medlock

Wayne Memorial's Carlos Medlock Jr., left, shakes hands with Jalahn McClellan after beating Flint Carman-Ainsworth in the Division 1 state semifinal on Friday, March 14, 2025, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

While Taylor has fallen in the rankings, his Link Academy teammate CJ Medlock has been one of the bigger risers in the entire 2026 class. Medlock was once ranked in the 80s nationally but has played his way into the top 50. At 5-foot-11, he is undersized by traditional standards for a college guard, but Medlock plays with a fearless edge that more than compensates for his lack of height. He attacks on both ends of the floor and is not intimidated by anyone standing across from him.

Julius Avent

Julius Avent, of Bergen Catholic, celebrates after dunking, at the Rutgers Athletic Center, Thursday, March 11, 2026, in Piscataway. | Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Avent draws natural comparisons to former Spartan Malik Hall, as the two share the same position and a similar approach to the game. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Avent has the kind of sturdy frame that allows him to hold his ground against bigger and taller opponents in the frontcourt. He is also a developing perimeter shooter who has made meaningful strides in his ability to create his own shot, adding another dimension to his offensive game heading into his freshman season.