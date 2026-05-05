Michigan State's Recruiting Class Slips But Remains Loaded
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Tom Izzo has never placed much stock in recruiting rankings throughout his tenure as Michigan State's head coach. For him, player development and fit within his system have always mattered more than where a prospect lands on a national list.
This recruiting cycle, however, has felt different, both among fans and, by Izzo's own admission, among the coaching staff. The Spartans have four incoming freshmen committed in Jasiah Jervis, Ethan Taylor, CJ Medlock, and Julius Avent. While Michigan State built one of the better classes in the country, recent commitments at other programs and updated player rankings have pushed several schools ahead of the Spartans, dropping them outside the top 10 nationally.
Michigan State Falls in the Recruiting Rankings
Not long ago, Michigan State landed a top-two recruiting class in the 2026 cycle, a rare distinction for the program. According to Rivals, the Spartans' only other top-three class came in 2016, with the 2023 class being the only other group to crack the top five.
Several developments have since reshuffled the national rankings. The top-ranked player in the 2026 class, Tyran Stokes, committed to Kansas, immediately vaulting the Jayhawks into the top five. Arkansas landed 4-star prospect Miikka Muurinen, who spent last season playing overseas in Serbia.
Baylor added Dylan Mingo, who committed to the Bears after decommitting from North Carolina. Perhaps most significantly for the standings, Jason Crowe, committed to Missouri, saw his individual ranking jump from a 4-star prospect to the seventh-ranked player in the country, which pushed Missouri into the top four of the team rankings.
Michigan State, meanwhile, has not added any new commitments and remains at four players in the class. In a cycle where other programs made late splashes, staying put has come at a cost in the rankings.
What the Spartans' Class Looks Like
Jasiah Jervis
Jervis is the highest-ranked player in Michigan State's class according to Rivals, checking in at 32nd overall nationally. A natural scorer out of White Plains, New York, Jervis played his high school ball at Archbishop Stepinac, where the 6-foot-4 shooting guard established himself as one of the most reliable go-to scorers in the country. His standout play this season earned him a spot on the McDonald's All-American team, one of the most prestigious honors a high school player can receive.
Ethan Taylor
Taylor was once the highest-ranked player in the Spartans' class but has since fallen to 40th overall in the national rankings following a somewhat underwhelming season at Link Academy. Despite the slide, Taylor is still widely regarded as a player with significant upside. The seven-foot center is a gifted shot blocker and a reliable lob threat, tools that translate well to the college level and fit naturally within Izzo's frontcourt system.
CJ Medlock
While Taylor has fallen in the rankings, his Link Academy teammate CJ Medlock has been one of the bigger risers in the entire 2026 class. Medlock was once ranked in the 80s nationally but has played his way into the top 50. At 5-foot-11, he is undersized by traditional standards for a college guard, but Medlock plays with a fearless edge that more than compensates for his lack of height. He attacks on both ends of the floor and is not intimidated by anyone standing across from him.
Julius Avent
Avent draws natural comparisons to former Spartan Malik Hall, as the two share the same position and a similar approach to the game. Listed at 6-foot-7 and 220 pounds, Avent has the kind of sturdy frame that allows him to hold his ground against bigger and taller opponents in the frontcourt. He is also a developing perimeter shooter who has made meaningful strides in his ability to create his own shot, adding another dimension to his offensive game heading into his freshman season.
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Luke Joseph is a graduate of Michigan State University with a degree in journalism. Drawing on his extensive knowledge of sports and commitment to storytelling, he serves as a general sports reporter On SI, covering the NFL and college athletics with insight and expertise.