Why MSU's Defense Has Real Hope for Long Term Growth

The Spartans have dealt with one of the worst injury bugs in the nation this season, losing stars and starters alike, what feels like every drive of every game ever since conference play started against Nebraska.

It has gotten to the point that the Spartans are having to play true freshmen on defense, and while some players are starting to step up for some of MSU's biggest injuries, such as Jaziun Patterson, "The Jazmanian Devil," for the injured Cam Edwards, in some other ways, there is just no way for everybody to step up, not in the way fans want people to do, at least.

At one of their lowest points in the season, where the search for more hope is slight and difficult, fans want to see players step up and suddenly play at the level of starters. For this season, that would be great, but in the long term, MSU is doing something even better.

They are playing true freshman, yes, and it is an ugly product right now, yes, but in the future it may end up being more important than anything else that is going on this season, as it could be the first step to MSU having a great defense and a legitimate shot at improvement over the next few years.

What MSU's Doing for the Future Despite Injuries

Michigan State’s defensive coordinator Joe Rossi celebrates after a defensive stop against Nebraska during the third quarter on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026, in East Lansing. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Young Players Have Bright Futures

The Spartans are looking to be a team of grit that just does not let up no matter how tough things are around them, and alongside all of the other peeks of the culture Pat Fitzgerald is trying to bring, the injured defense is showing the biggest peek.

Fitzgerald's culture is already starting to brew, and in a few years he will be able to showcase his work in full effect with a team that will not be nearly as injury-ridden as this year's squad. They will be more experienced, and by getting time in now, the struggling freshman will be able to be a force to be reckoned with by the time they are seniors, even juniors.

Furthermore, it is not as if the Spartans are unable to get a single stop on defense, as they were able to make the Illinois game winnable by getting a massive stop late in the game. They are capable now, though a bowl game is still a reach, but it is plausible, and they will be an amazing unit later on.