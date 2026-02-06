Why Glaring Defensive Issue is Gut-Check for Spartans

Michigan State's men's basketball team has hit its annual February skid, dropping its last two games in Big Ten play to fall to 19-4 on the season. It's nothing new, and last season's team went on a great run following a similar slide, but this one has brought some clear-cut concerns to the forefront.

One of the biggest issues head coach Tom Izzo sees is his defense, especially with the way the Spartans have been guarding the three-point line. Goign back to the beginning of the skid, a disappointing overtime win against Rutgers, Michigan State has allowed its opponents to shoot over 40% from beyond the arc.

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Tariq Francis (0) makes a three point basket as Michigan State Spartans forward Jordan Scott (6) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"I have some guys that used to be better defenders that, right now, are not defending very well, so I've got to do a better job of coming up with ways to guard some of those things," Izzo said after Wednesday's loss to Minnesota.

Concern for the Bigs

Both Carson Cooper and Jaxon Kohler have fallen off in recent weeks after being huge parts of the Spartans' start and terrific stories and examples of sticking with the development process. Kohler's three-point shooting has declined, and he hasn't been much of a factor offensively, although Izzo has mentioned that the senior from Utah was dealing with an illness at one point.

Jan 30, 2026; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State Spartans center Carson Cooper (15) shoots against Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-Imagn Images | Dale Young-Imagn Images

However, Cooper is another story. After Izzo proclaimed he was playing the best basketball of his career last month, he's scored just six points during the losing streak, but his recent defense is even more worrisome.

"I'm not even worried about him going scoreless. I'm more concerned about him just guarding the three-point shot," Izzo explained. "It wasn't that they took him into the post. It was just guarding the three-point shot. We went over that, and I don't know what happened, but we didn't do it very well. That's been a little bit more of a problem than it was last year."

Michigan's Morez Johnson Jr., left, battles Michigan State's Carson Cooper for a rebound during the second half on Friday, Jan. 30, 2026, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ordinarily, guards and wings would be the cause for distress for a three-point defense, but MSU's opponents have been picking on the immobility of the Spartans' bigs. Opposing big men have made 16 shots from behind the arc over the last three games, and Minnesota's was the worst of them all.

The Golden Gophers made 10 threes in the game, with seven coming from frontcourt players. Izzo has challeneged his leaders to be better this season, and they've generally responded. However, with a long and athletic Illinois team that has some very capable shooters coming to East Lansing this weekend, it's imperative the Spartans get back to the way they played earlier in the season and respond before the issues get worse.

Jan 27, 2026; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Emmanuel Ogbole (21) is guarded by Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler (45) during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"There's got to be a gut check with a couple of guys," Izzo said. "They've got to play harder, and they've got to play better."

