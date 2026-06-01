Why Isaac Smith Interesting Part of Next MSU Defense

Getting to the quarterback more often is one of the big goals for Michigan State football in 2026.

MSU averaged just 1.83 sacks per game last fall. That was 14th in the Big Ten and 86th in the FBS. Returning sixth-year senior Isaac Smith will be one player in the conversation about the Spartans' pass rush this coming season.

Smith's Career So Far

From left, Michigan State's Ru'Quan Buckley, Isaac Smith and Wayne Matthews III head to the sideline after UCLA's Jalen Berger scored a touchdown during the second quarter on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith transferred to Michigan State during the 2025 offseason after spending his first four seasons at Texas Tech. He came in during the spring window that the NCAA has since done away with. Smith played during the 2022 and 2024 campaigns, recording 45 total tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He's still eligible because he missed the '23 season with an injury, and he redshirted as a true freshman in 2021.

Coming to MSU gave Smith a chance for a starting role. He actually started every game for the Spartans in 2026. Smith made 26 tackles with one sack against Minnesota. He totaled 286 defensive snaps and received an overall PFF grade of 63.5.

Nov 9, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive linebacker Isaac Smith (17) in the first half during the game against the Colorado Buffalos at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. | Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

Smith decided to stick around, despite the coaching change. The retention of defensive coordinator Joe Rossi could've helped with that. Promoting Andrew Bindelglass (a member of the 2025 staff) to rush ends coach also might've helped retain some talent.

Rush End Spot for MSU

MSU's Isaac Smith works a sled, Tuesday, July 29, 2025, during the first day of football practice at the Skandalaris Football Center. | Matthew Dae Smith/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Rush end, a hybrid between being a linebacker and a traditional defensive end, is one of the unique parts about Rossi's defense. Smith strays a lot more towards the defensive end part of the spectrum, though he was getting plenty of snaps while opponents were running the ball last season.

Michigan State also has N.C. State transfer Kenny Soares Jr. and returnee Anelu Lafaele at the spot. Soares is much more of a linebacker. Lafaele is closer to being a pure pass rusher and mostly played last season during more obvious passing situations before he got hurt.

Michigan State's Anelu Lafaele celebrates after forcing a fumble against Western Michigan during the first quarter on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Smith can be that "medium" option. The distribution of run-to-pass when he was in the game last season was a lot closer to 50/50 than it was when Lafaele played. Soares will likely command a large share of the snaps as a proven veteran option.

He and Smith could be on the field at the same time, though. Soares could go to one EDGE, and Smith could be on the other. There's some versatility with Smith's big 6'6", 255-pound frame. Some more production in the sack department would be great, but Smith's presence still does affect those around him.

Michigan State EDGE Isaac Smith goes for a tackle during the Spartans' game against USC on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI