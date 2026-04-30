Why MSU's Loss of Gulbin to NFL Won't Hurt That Much

Michigan State is back to filling in the gaps from the loss of its NFL-bound players.

The Spartans had two players selected in this year's NFL Draft. Several others have received UDFA contracts or rookie minicamp invitations. MSU's first player to go off the board was center Matt Gulbin , who went at pick 209 during the sixth round to the Washington Commanders.

Gulbin's Time at MSU

Michigan State center Matt Gulbin gets ready to throw a block during the Spartans' game against the USC Trojans on Sept. 20, 2025. | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Gulbin only actually spent one season with the green and white. The first four years of his collegiate career were at Wake Forest. It was there that he was developed by Nick Tabacca , who has since been hired by Pat Fitzgerald to be Michigan State's new offensive line coach. Gulbin got starting experience at both left and right guard before transferring to MSU for his final college season.

The Spartans decided to use Gulbin at center, which was a pretty wise choice. Gulbin was Michigan State's best offensive lineman by a relatively large gap. His 82.6 overall PFF grade was the best mark among centers in the entire FBS. Gulbin would have gotten drafted much higher if he had longer arms and some better physical measurables.

The Incoming Replacement

Michigan State's Trent Fraley, right, and Ben Murawski participate in a drill during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Just like how MSU went and got Gulbin from the transfer portal, the Spartans went to the portal to find their next center. Michigan State's solution is North Dakota State transfer, Trent Fraley . He won the FCS Rimington Award last year, which goes to the subdivision's top center.

Fraley is a guy MSU fans can feel good about snapping the football. He's undersized at 6-foot-1, but still has a history of moving his opponents around at 306 pounds. Fraley has also been learning what high-level offensive line play looks like his whole life. His dad, Hank Fraley, is the Detroit Lions' offensive line coach and run game coordinator, as well as a 10-year NFL veteran.

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive lineman Trent Fraley readies to snap the ball during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The offensive line built around Fraley seems to have improved. UConn left tackle transfer Ben Murawski was the top transfer portal get of the recent cycle, according to On3's transfer portal rankings. Guards Nick Sharpe and Luka Vincic have both shown themselves to be solid Power Four options. Right tackle Conner Moore was solid last year, and he's back.

Overall, replacing a player of Gulbin's caliber is difficult. Fraley may not be on Gulbin's level next season, but the offensive line definitely seems to be in a better spot as a whole compared to last year.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; North Dakota State Bison center Trent Fraley (63) hikes the ball in the first half against the Colorado Buffaloes at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images