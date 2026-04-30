Why MSU's Loss of Gulbin to NFL Won't Hurt That Much
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Michigan State is back to filling in the gaps from the loss of its NFL-bound players.
The Spartans had two players selected in this year's NFL Draft. Several others have received UDFA contracts or rookie minicamp invitations. MSU's first player to go off the board was center Matt Gulbin, who went at pick 209 during the sixth round to the Washington Commanders.
Gulbin's Time at MSU
Gulbin only actually spent one season with the green and white. The first four years of his collegiate career were at Wake Forest. It was there that he was developed by Nick Tabacca, who has since been hired by Pat Fitzgerald to be Michigan State's new offensive line coach. Gulbin got starting experience at both left and right guard before transferring to MSU for his final college season.
The Spartans decided to use Gulbin at center, which was a pretty wise choice. Gulbin was Michigan State's best offensive lineman by a relatively large gap. His 82.6 overall PFF grade was the best mark among centers in the entire FBS. Gulbin would have gotten drafted much higher if he had longer arms and some better physical measurables.
The Incoming Replacement
Just like how MSU went and got Gulbin from the transfer portal, the Spartans went to the portal to find their next center. Michigan State's solution is North Dakota State transfer, Trent Fraley. He won the FCS Rimington Award last year, which goes to the subdivision's top center.
Fraley is a guy MSU fans can feel good about snapping the football. He's undersized at 6-foot-1, but still has a history of moving his opponents around at 306 pounds. Fraley has also been learning what high-level offensive line play looks like his whole life. His dad, Hank Fraley, is the Detroit Lions' offensive line coach and run game coordinator, as well as a 10-year NFL veteran.
The offensive line built around Fraley seems to have improved. UConn left tackle transfer Ben Murawski was the top transfer portal get of the recent cycle, according to On3's transfer portal rankings. Guards Nick Sharpe and Luka Vincic have both shown themselves to be solid Power Four options. Right tackle Conner Moore was solid last year, and he's back.
Overall, replacing a player of Gulbin's caliber is difficult. Fraley may not be on Gulbin's level next season, but the offensive line definitely seems to be in a better spot as a whole compared to last year.
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A 2025 graduate from Michigan State University, Cotsonika brings a wealth of experience covering the Spartans from Rivals and On3 to his role as Michigan State Spartans Beat Writer on SI. At Michigan State, he was also a member of the world-renowned Spartan marching band for two seasons.Follow jacobcotsonika