Why MSU Made Mistake Letting Jaxon Kohler Transfer to BYU

It's not a situation too many would have imagined at the end of last basketball season.

Former Michigan State forward Jaxon Kohler will be playing for another college program next season. Kohler announced via On3 that he was committing to play for BYU this coming season. Kohler is still eligible now after being granted a TRO in California, allowing him to fall under the NCAA's new "5-in-5" eligibility rules that excluded Kohler and all other departing true seniors from the last college season.

Why Kohler Is Transferring

Michigan State's Jaxon Kohler yells after being introduced as a starter before a game against Northwestern at the Breslin Center on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Kohler technically had the option to return for a fifth year at MSU. The main problem with that is that the NCAA didn't formally adopt the new eligibility rules until June. Even before all the excluded seniors started throwing lawsuits and injunctions around, Tom Izzo and the Spartans had already built their roster under the assumption that Kohler (and also Carson Cooper) wouldn't be back with them next year.

"The advice was if we’re going to make a decision to give them a fifth year, let’s do it in April, and then you wouldn’t recruit guys," Izzo said earlier this month. "Now, I’ve recruited guys for those positions. I can’t bring another guy in, but a lot of [other teams] will.”

Why Letting Kohler Walk Is a Mistake

Michigan State Spartans forward Jaxon Kohler shoots a free throw against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies at Little Caesars Arena on Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

I still fall in the camp that this was a "do it and make it work" situation for Izzo and Michigan State, but that's obviously not what the program chose to do. Kohler averaged 12.5 points and 8.9 rebounds per game last season while shooting about 39% from three.

MSU seems to like what it's got in Cam Ward and Anton Bonke this season, but bringing Kohler back would make the Spartans better. It's not like Izzo would be bringing in some unknown ringer from a random European country. Kohler would've been a returning player.

(L to R) Michigan State basketball player Jaxon Kohler answers questions from the media as teammate Coen Carr listens during a press conference at Capital One Arena in Washington DC on Thursday, March 26, 2026. The Spartans play the University of Connecticut on Friday evening. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The goal for the Spartans this coming season is bordering on "natty or bust" territory. If the feeling is that bringing Kohler back would increase the chances of that happening (which I'd imagine it would), I think Michigan State has the group of contenders who could accept that kind of late-offseason addition, especially given that Kohler is one of their own.

MSU's roster is very packed, but not taking advantage of this one-time-only opportunity to get even better may be a mistake. Conference rivals (and potential future NCAA Tournament foes) are using this opportunity to improve. If Michigan State ever loses to a team featuring a fifth-year player in a prominent role, the fact that Kohler is playing for BYU rather than MSU will be a pretty natural thought.