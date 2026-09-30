What 4-Star Jaydn Jenkins' Commitment Means for MSU Basketball

Michigan State basketball has another big-time commitment.

Four-star center Jaydn Jenkins announced via social media that he had committed to MSU on Wednesday evening. He's the second commitment in the Spartans' 2027 recruiting class in as many weeks, joining five-star point guard Antonio Pemberton .

Timeline of Jenkins' Recruitment

Four-star center Jaydn Jenkins on his official visit to Michigan State. | Michigan State Basketball / Jaydn Jenkins

Jenkins hails from Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, Pa. He's currently ranked 60th overall in the class of '27 on the 247Sports Composite , as well as eighth among centers this cycle. Jenkins is the top prospect overall from Pennsylvania.

The big thing Michigan State might've had in its favor was Jenkins' official visit coinciding with the program's annual "Grind Week" in early September. Pemberton was also visiting campus at that time, so this means MSU has gone 2-for-2 this year on commitments following Grind Week visits .

Sep 19, 2026; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Michigan State Spartans head men’s basketball coach Tom Izzo on the sidelines before the football game against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Michael Caterina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jenkins first popped up on the radar when the Spartans offered him back on June 28. He had a lot of other high-major interest, taking other official visits to Xavier, Georgetown, Pitt, and Ohio State. There was also a scheduled visit with N.C. State, but that got called off. Other notable offers were from Georgia, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, Penn State, West Virginia, Providence, Villanova, Seton Hall, and Providence.

This very well could be the final commitment of Michigan State's 2027 recruiting class, though Tom Izzo taking a third wouldn't be a surprise, either. The Spartans are in this interesting position where they may have no players on expiring eligibility (there are some questions about whether Anton Bonke has another year), but there are also a good crop of players who could play their way into the NBA or the pro ranks this coming year.

Jenkins' Game

Four-star center Jaydn Jenkins on his official visit to Michigan State. | Michigan State Basketball / Jaydn Jenkins

Jenkins has the potential to be a defensive force for the Spartans and Izzo in the near future. He's not the big, giant tree in the paint that Bonke (7'2") or Ethan Taylor (7'1") are, but Jenkins has some pretty long arms and still stands tall enough for a center at 6'10". According to Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, Jenkins' wingspan has been measured all the way up at 7'4".

That alone makes him an intriguing prospect for Michigan State, both as a rim protector and a lob threat. MSU is lacking a tiny bit in rim protection this season, so that could fill a need, and you simply cannot play center for Izzo these days if you're not a lob threat. Jenkins isn't super polished offensively and isn't an outside shooting threat, but he's another nice pickup for sure.