Why Right Side of MSU's Offensive Line Point of Intrigue

The left side of Michigan State's offensive line feels pretty set.

This past offseason, the Spartans landed UConn left tackle transfer Ben Murawski and South Carolina left guard transfer Nick Sharpe . Both were running with the first-teamers during the spring. North Dakota State transfer Trent Fraley is the clear favorite at center, too. Figuring out who will start on the right side is a lot trickier.

Early Names To Know

April 18, 2026; East Lansing, Mich.; Michigan State Spartans offensive line coach Nick Tabacca instructs players during MSU's "Spring Showcase" at Spartan Stadium. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

The good news is that one name should be expected to be a starter. Conner Moore was MSU's starting right tackle last year, and he's the only returning starter to come back for 2026. Moore graded out on PFF (69.3) as the second-best offensive lineman on the team after Matt Gulbin , who was picked in the sixth round of this year's NFL Draft by the Washington Commanders.

What makes things interesting is that Moore might end up shifting to right guard. That's the spot where Moore was starting during Michigan State's final spring practice last month. Moore has taken 2,391 offensive snaps across his career at MSU and Montana State; none of them have been at right guard.

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Luka Vincic (70) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

What might've changed things is the injury suffered by Luka Vincic last season. He probably would've been the Spartans' starter at RG in 2025, but Vincic suffered a lower-body injury that kept him out the rest of the way. Vincic was well enough last month to put on a helmet and shoulder pads, but he was still wearing shorts and not going through contact drills.

Getting the first-team reps at right tackle instead was rising redshirt sophomore Rakeem Johnson . He's sort of been Michigan State's offensive line Swiss army knife. He started a few games at right guard last year, but he also had some snaps at right tackle. Johnson has also played center before.

Depth at RG, RT

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Georgia Southern transfer Robert Wright Jr. is also worth bringing up. He started at right tackle for GSU last season, playing 742 of his 752 offensive snaps at the spot. Wright was ranked as one of the Spartans' best gets in the transfer portal this cycle, coming in at 426th among all portal entrants this winter, as well as 32nd among offensive tackles.

The final combo on the right side will be a question for the fall, but it is a little interesting that the staff has gone with Johnson at right tackle and Moore at right guard. Given their past experiences, one would think the spots would be switched.

Michigan State's Rakeem Johnson, right, and Jacob Merritt run a drill during camp on Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, at the indoor practice facility in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Again, Vincic's injury is also a factor. That was supposed to be his spot last season, but coming back from such an injury can take a bit. It might result in a sort of weird position battle where Vincic competes with Moore at right guard, but if Vincic is well enough, Moore might just move to right tackle, rather than be shoved into the second string.

These issues will have to be resolved over the summer and during training camp. Practices will likely resume in late July or early August.

Michigan State's head coach Pat Fitzgerald looks on during spring football practice on Tuesday, March 24, 2026, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images