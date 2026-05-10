3 Underrated Retentions for MSU This Offseason

There is always a lot of noise about who is going out and who is coming in, especially after a coaching change.

After Michigan State hired Pat Fitzgerald , more than 40 players with remaining eligibility entered the portal. The Spartans also brought in more than 30 new guys from other schools. Some players came back, though. Guys like quarterback Alessio Milivojevic and linebacker Jordan Hall returning cause a lot of chatter, but some returnees will also be making impacts next season:

EDGE Anelu Lafaele

Michigan State edge Anelu Lafaele (11) forces Western Michigan quarterback Brady Jones (10) to fumble during the first half at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing on Friday, August 29, 2025. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Former Wisconsin transfer Anelu Lafaele was one of the early bright spots of the Spartans' defense last season. He made a pair of sacks at rush end for MSU before suffering a season-ending foot injury against Nebraska during the fifth game of the season, also forcing a fumble.

Lafaele was a four-star recruit out of high school, per 247Sports, and was ranked as one of the top players from Hawai'i in the class of 2024. Lafaele will still have at least three years of eligibility remaining moving forward, but he could get that fourth year back from a medical waiver since he only played in four full games last season if current eligibility rules remain the same.

OT Rustin Young

Michigan State offensive lineman Rustin Young, right, and Stanton Ramil work out during football practice on Tuesday, April 8, 2025, in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Keeping Rustin Young around is also beneficial to the long-term health of MSU's offensive line. Young will likely be a backup this coming season to left tackle Ben Murawski and right tackle Conner Moore , but he's also still just becoming a redshirt sophomore this coming season. Young initially entered the portal this offseason but later withdrew.

Young actually played a fair bit last season due to some injuries, making five total starts. PFF charged him with three sacks and 26 pressures allowed in 276 pass-blocking snaps. The vast majority of his snaps were at left tackle, but Young did get a start at right tackle against Indiana.

OG Luka Vincic

Sep 6, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State offensive lineman Luka Vincic (70) celebrates a double-overtime victory over Boston College at Spartan Stadium. | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Also remaining is Luka Vincic . He transferred in from Oregon State, but not until after Jonathan Smith's first season with the Spartans. Despite Smith's firing, Vincic has decided to stick around. There is a chance Vincic can be a starting guard for MSU this coming season, though his recovery from his season-ending injury last season will be key.

He had shoulder pads and a helmet during Michigan State's "Spring Showcase," but he only wore shorts and didn't participate during the live portion of the spring finale.

Michigan State's Rodney Bullard Jr., left, celebrates his touchdown with Luka Vincic during the first quarter in the game against Youngstown State on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. | Nick King/Lansing State Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Vincic has shown he can play as a decent interior offensive lineman at this level. He was impressive during the limited amount of action he got last season at right guard and has also gotten experience at center and left guard in the past.