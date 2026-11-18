EAST LANSING — Wide receiver has been a weak point for Michigan State all season. The help for the future could already be in-house.

MSU has been leaning more and more on its younger receivers as the season has progressed. Second-year wideout Bryson Williams has essentially started the Spartans' last two games against Michigan and Washington due to an injury suffered by Rodney Bullard Jr. early in the game at UM. True freshman Samson Gash has also seen an uptick in playing time as of late.

On Bryson Williams

Michigan State receiver Bryson Williams, right, celebrates his catch with receiver Chrishon McCray in the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2026. Michigan State won the game 15-6. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This has been an interesting year for Williams. He came to Michigan State as a hybrid running back/wide receiver, playing in the maximum allowed four games last season in order to maintain his redshirt. Williams caught one pass for eight yards and carried the ball two times for 20 yards during that true freshman year in 2025.

Williams stuck around through the coaching change, and with all the running backs the Spartans brought in through the transfer portal, the decision to focus on being a wide receiver seemed like the natural choice. He carved out a second-team role for himself this year, and his snaps as of late have felt pretty encouraging.

Michigan State's Brennan Parachek (82), Bryson Williams (14), and Jaziun Patterson (4) celebrate a touchdown against Northwestern at Spartan Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Mainly, Williams is the best deep threat that MSU has on offense right now. He hauled in a 32-yard touchdown against Northwestern, a 36-yard catch against Michigan, and a 30-yard pass against Washington this past Saturday. Those gains of 30+ yards account for three of his eight catches this year. The rest of the team has five such catches across 177 completions combined.

"He's getting older, (but) he's still young," offensive coordinator Nick Sheridan said Tuesday. "And so I just think his natural maturation has occurred. I think a lot of people deserve credit for it, none more than him."

Williams had his best game of his career so far against Washington, recording four catches for 63 yards and an impressive touchdown catch on a fourth down. He's got eight receptions for 169 yards and two touchdowns, total.

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On Samson Gash

Michigan State’s Samson Gash celebrates after recovering an onside kick against Illinois during the fourth quarter on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. The play was reversed after an offside call. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The usage of Gash has also gone up. He started a little bit behind everybody else as a summer enrollee, and due to a hamstring injury he suffered over the summer while trying to win a track and field state championship at Detroit Catholic Central.

Gash has gotten offensive snaps in seven of 10 games this year, but he's gotten at least 14 in each of Michigan State's last three games. His previous high before that stretch was 10, with that playing time largely coming in garbage time against Eastern Michigan. Gash has four catches for 25 yards and one rush for four yards on the year so far.

"He understood how to practice hard and work, and he just continued to get better," Sheridan said about Gash's progress in Year 1. "So I see the same in him (as I see in Williams), just an ascending player. He has physical traits and ability, and so he's continued to pour into just the details and the fundamentals of the position."

Impact on Future WR Outlook

This will be a gigantic offseason for Michigan State football, regardless of how these final two games against Oregon and Rutgers go. The wide receiver position will be one position to really watch while MSU operates in the portal this coming January.

The Spartans haven't had the talent at receiver this year that they're used to. Williams and Gash are both intriguing players -- Williams with his big-play ability and Gash with his speed -- but this may not be their time yet. But could that time be in 2027? Two of MSU's starting receivers, Bullard and Chrishon McCray, are out of eligibility after this season ends.

Michigan State will have to decide whether Williams or Gash may be ready for the limelight next year, or if it needs to go find some shorter-term rentals in the transfer portal this offseason. A shakeup is coming no matter what; it's just a matter of whether next year's starters are on the roster right now or not.