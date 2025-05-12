Spartans Offer 2027 DL From Hawaii
The Michigan State Spartans are one of the very first teams to show interest in 2027 defensive lineman Stone Ah Quin, extending an offer to him last weekend, he announced via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Ah Quin is a Honolulu, Hawaii native with the Spartans being just the third D-I team to offer the 2027 prospect. They join both Cal and San Diego State, per Rivals. Michigan State is the farthest team distance-wise from his hometown by a wide margin, and more offers are expected to roll in.
The offer marks the second Hawaiian-born player that the Spartans have extended this week. They recently offered 2027 offensive tackle Isaiah Bertola, native of Ewa Beach, Hawaii. There is no surprise that the Spartans are slowly starting to recruit the state of Hawaii.
With Spartans defensive line coach Legi Suiaunoa having strong ties to the islands, being a former defensive coordinator with the Hawaii Rainbow Warriors in 2016, the Spartans have unlocked another piece of the country where they are able to win over some key recruits to join the program.
Ah Quin is a 6-4, 300-pound monster on the defensive line, proving to the rest of the state that he is primed to be a top recruit over the next few years. He is entering his junior season at St. Louis High School, seeking a standout season to further improve his recruiting stock.
From the little tape that has been released on the rising pass rusher, Ah Quin possesses incredible length and an ability to separate himself from the offensive line with arm length and lower body drive. He has the intangibles and ceiling to be a key starter for the Spartans in a few short years.
With it being roughly a 4,000-mile trip from Honolulu to East Lansing, the Spartans will not be the first to host a visit for Ah Quin, but with him being a 2027 recruit, they have time to schedule and plan to get him on campus. It will be a temperature adjustment for him if he does decide to commit to Michigan State.
