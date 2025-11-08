A Synopsis Of Brandon Tullis' First Game As MSU Starter
After his teammate Makhi Frazier suffered an injury, backup running back Brandon Tullis took over the starting role against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
While his success has been overlooked because of his fellow rusher Elijah Tau Tolliver's offensive boom, Tullis still had a pretty good game among many of his prospering teammates.
So what did he do well, and should he keep the starting position if Makhi Frazier is out another week?
What Tullis Did Well
- Against a great rushing defense that not only stuffed running backs in the before they could get going, but also had seven sacks across the game, Tullis was able to remain consistent.
- Off of 14 carries, he scrambled for 51 yards, and averaged 3.6 yards a rush, and a score, all without any major runs unlike Tau Tolliver.
- Tullis also had no targets from quarterback Alessio Milivojevic, but he can only go upwards in the receiving game going forward.
- It could be detrimental if he can't find any breakaway opportunities in games, but he has exploded in games earlier this season and can do so again in MSU's final three matches.
Does Tullis Deserve The Starting Job?
- Unfortunately for Tullis, Frazier has performed too well in his most recent games to be benched, having a 109-yard game against a similar defense to Minnesota in the last game he played.
- But should Frazier remain unhealthy, the question becomes even harder, because Tau-Tolliver performed with many huge pros and cons to go along with them in the same game.
- This makes for a big dilemma: should MSU let the boom or bust rusher start, or should they take consistency?
- This late into the season, however, the Spartans have nothing to lose and will most likely give the starting role to the more exciting option.
- Tullis will not be left out of games entirely, of course; he still is a huge player for the Spartans' offense, but he will likely not be given the starting job he would often get anywhere else.
Brandon Tullis has a very bright future ahead of him, whether it blooms further this season or explodes next season, and his play against Minnesota cements the good that is in his future.
