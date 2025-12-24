Two Michigan State DBs Announce Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

Two pieces of the Michigan State defensive backfield will be playing somewhere else next season.

Defensive backs George Mullins and Elisha West both announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Both Mullins and West will depart after just one year with the program.

Sep 7, 2024; College Park, Maryland, USA; A detailed view of Michigan State Spartans helmet on the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. | Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

Mullins was a true freshman this fall, while West was at FCS Merrimack for a year before transferring to Michigan State to be alongside his brother, Aydan West . Interestingly, Aydan also had a social media post on Tuesday that seemed to indicate he would be staying in East Lansing, despite the news that his brother was leaving.

Mullins and West are the 17th and 18th MSU players to publicly declare that they plan on leaving the program this offseason. They join Jeremiah Hughes, Tracy Revels, and Ade Willie as the defensive backs to announce their departures.

Aug 29, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; The Michigan State logo displayed on Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images | Brendan Mullin-Imagn Images

Mullins will have all four years of his eligibility remaining. He appeared in three games this season to preserve that redshirt year, getting into the Spartans' contests against Michigan, Minnesota, and Maryland. As a recruit, he was ranked 1,225th overall in the class of 2025, choosing MSU over offers from Mississippi State, Illinois, and Oregon State. He is from Webster, Fla.

West appeared in two games this year for Michigan State this past year, getting special teams action during MSU's games against Penn State and Maryland. This year does count against his NCAA eligibility, as he already used his redshirt last year at Merrimack. He now has three years left.

Michigan State Spartans head coach Pat Fitzgerald addresses fans during a men's basketball game against the Iowa Hawkeyes on Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025, at the Breslin Center. Fitzgerald had been formally introduced earlier that day. | Starr Portice, Michigan State Spartans on SI

Outgoing Transfers (18)-

Nov. 30 - RB Makhi Frazier (2 years remaining); Dec. 1 - WR Nick Marsh (2 years remaining); Dec. 5 - EDGE Stone Chaney (4 years remaining); Dec. 8 - DB Jeremiah Hughes (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - S Tracy Revels (2 years remaining); Dec. 8 - OG Gavin Broscious (1 or 2 years remaining); Dec. 9 - OL Rashawn Rogers (4 years remaining); Dec. 10 - DB Justin Denson Jr. (3 years remaining); Dec. 10 - LB Semaj Bridgeman (2 years remaining); Dec. 11 - LB Darius Snow (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - DB Ade Willie (1 year remaining); Dec. 11 - EDGE Tyler Gillison (1-2 years remaining); Dec. 12 - LS Kaden Schickel (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - QB Aidan Chiles (1 year remaining); Dec. 15 - LB Marcellius Pulliam (2 years remaining); Dec. 16 - WR Grant Calcagno (2 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB George Mullins (4 years remaining); Dec. 23 - DB Elisha West (3 years remaining)

Dec 2, 2025; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Michigan State head football coach Pat Fitzgerald watches the Spartans defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes at Jack Breslin Student Events Center. | Dale Young-Imagn Images

