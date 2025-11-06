What Sets Apart Chiles and Milivojevic’s Big Ten Starts
As a spark of hope in the Michigan State Spartans' offense, backup quarterback Alessio Milivojevic performed very well against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
He had taken over for the team's usual starter, Aidan Chiles, who had a bumpy journey across five separate Big Ten starts and needed a break before the bye week.
So, which quarterback was actually better, considering all of the games they started ended in losses, who let their receivers like Omari Kelly loose?
The Best Passer: Alessio Milivojevic
- The first, possibly most important, stat for quarterbacks is their ability to pass the ball through major stats such as passing yards and passing touchdowns.
- Before one is titled better than the other, however, it must be noted that Milivojevic has only started one game against a Big Ten team while Chiles has faced five.
- Regardless, with an average of 147.1 yards a game and less than a score, Chiles is bested by Milivojevic, who has 311 yards a game and a score, making Milivojevic the better passer.
The Best Runner: Aidan Chiles
- Athleticism is huge in the modern day for quarterbacks and the same went for MSU with how many rushes Chiles attempted during his time at the helm, but he made use of the opportunities.
- His average of 10 runs and two yards per attempt may not seem to be that great, but compared to Milivojevic's underdeveloped 13 for -4.1 yards an attempt, it is much better.
- The play style of both quarterbacks must be taken into account with the run game, of course, but so far, Chiles has been better by a mile, averaging almost six yards a carry.
The Most Accurate: Alessio Milivojevic
- Accuracy in passing is just as important as the volume given; a quarterback throwing the ball 20 times could be worse than another who only throws 10 times if he is inaccurate.
- This reason played a huge part in why Chiles was benched for Milivojevic, for he, on average, completed only 55% of his passes against Big Ten teams, whereas his cohort completed 71.4% of his.
Overall Milivojevic has been a vast improvement compared than Chiles thus far, but the topic will certainly have to be revisited after he has played against more Big Ten teams the same as some of his teammates.
Keep up with all our content when you follow the official Spartan Nation page on Facebook, Spartan Nation, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE, and be sure to share your thoughts on Rodney Bullard Jr. when you join our community group, Go Green Go White, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.