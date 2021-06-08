Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast Covering Michigan State Athletics Episode XLVIII: Basketball

Chuck Grenier joins Spartan Nation for another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast covering Michigan State Athletics.

East Lansing, Mich. – Spartan Nation is back with another episode of the Good, Bad, and Ugly Podcast featuring Chuck Grenier.

Today, the longtime contributor is joined by publisher Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. to discuss what's next for Michigan State basketball.

With the NCAA recruiting dead period officially over, Tom Izzo is wasting little time bringing top prospects to campus.

The Spartans hosted 2022 four-star power forward Tarris Reed and four-star point guard Trejuan Holloman out of Minnesota.

Reed is a student at Chaminade in St. Louis, the same high school that helped develop NBA all-stars, Jayson Tatum and Bradley Beal. The 6-foot-10 forward is a dominant low-post scorer and a solid jumper which allows him to stretch the floor.

Holloman, a 6-foot-1 floor general, is confident, tough, and talkative on the basketball court, fitting the mold of a Michigan State point guard.

According to 247Sports Composite Rankings, he is the No. 1 recruit in his home state and a top-10 prospect at his position for the 2022 class.

