State of Michigan State Athletics Podcast Episode XXXIV

EAST LANSING – Michigan State didn't start the month of March playing winning basketball until Aaron Henry stepped up in the clutch.

The junior captain scored 12 straight points in the final minutes leading MSU to a 64-58 victory over Indiana inside the Breslin Center Tuesday night.

With two games against Michigan remaining, a win against the Hoosiers was vital to the Spartans NCAA Tournament chances.

Today, Spartan Nation publisher Hondo S. Carpenter, Sr., and Spartan Nation senior writer Jon Schopp discuss what's next for MSU basketball.

After weeks of predicting MSU would miss the big dance, he's changed lanes. Both he and Carpenter believe Michigan State is ready for March Madness.

"We dug ourselves a hole," head coach Tom Izzo said. "I said a long time ago that loss to Purdue could end up a haunting loss the way we lost it at the end ... if it is, so be it. But we are going to give it our fight. I think we're an NCAA Tournament team. Who else is going to play who we've played?"

