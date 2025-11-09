Tom Izzo Breaks Down Michigan State’s Statement Win vs. Arkansas
EAST LANSING, Mich. --- In a battle between two legendary head coaches on Saturday, it was Michigan State's Tom Izzo who prevailed over Arkansas' John Calipari, as Izzo's Spartans won, 69-66.
No. 22 MSU and Izzo are now 2-0 this season, and can probably expect to be bumped up a few spots in the next AP rankings.
Following the game, Izzo gave his thoughts on how the game went and spoke about his friendship with "Coach Cal" as well.
Izzo's postgame press conference was just over 20 minutes long. Video of all of it has been provided below.
Watch Tom Izzo here:
Additionally, a partial transcript of what Izzo said has been provided further down. This is only a small part of everything Izzo said, though.
Transcript
IZZO: Well, that was a big-time game for the beginning of November. I’m not sure either team played great.
When you shoot 7% [from three]... my 99-year-old mother is going to call me and ask me who the shooting coach is, and of course, I’m going to tell her it was my assistants.
But you know what? We played hard. I mean, before the game they talked me into playing a — instead of going into a pre-game talk — a video that we call ‘Passion.’ It’s about our players over the years. In this day and age… it still matters, there were things that Mateen [Cleaves] said, and things that Magic [Johnson] said, and things that — just different guys, and it was really enlightening.
I said, ‘this is their chance.’ You have games like this so that you get your chance to develop your own identity and your own legacy. And I just asked them to play as hard as they could play.
To get 19 offensive rebounds against a team like that, who I have a lot of respect for.
I mean, I think John [Calipari] is a hell of a coach. That was their first time on the road; it was one of the reasons I’m glad we went to UConn. I think that helped us.
We shot better from the [free-throw] line early. Didn’t turn it over too bad. Eighteen assists on 25 baskets, some of them early.
I thought Jeremy [Fears Jr.], some of that was my fault. I just ran him to death.
